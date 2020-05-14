Due to the current health crisis, Parc Safari is closed for an indefinite period, but the animals continue to require daily care. The Friends of Parc Safari Foundation takes care of all Parc Safari’s residents. Thus, every day, a team of zoologists, animal health technicians and veterinarians watches over the 450 animals that live at Parc Safari.
Thanks to PARC SAFARI AT HOME, the public can help the Foundation continue to ensure the welfare of the animals despite the current situation.
As a non-profit organization, the Friends of Parc Safari Foundation is entirely dependent on revenues from admissions, events, programs and on-site sales to financially support its operations. PARC SAFARI AT HOME offers the opportunity to go on an adventure, live, from the comfort of your home. The public can choose from several activities and thus experience Parc Safari in a virtual and interactive way via the Zoom application.
Each presentation lasts about 15 minutes and participants are invited to ask questions to the zoologists who run the activity. It’s a great way to contribute to animal welfare while having fun with your loved ones. All the money raised will be donated to the Foundation.
LIST OF THE ACTIVITIES
Attend the lions’ breakfast
From the Felines’ tunnel, it’s a unique experience with the king of animals. You will attend the lions’ breakfast.
Come walk with Akiak the wolf
A walk around Parc Safari with Akiak our Arctic wolf. Find out why our zoologists have a special bond with her.
Give a snack to the giraffes
Experience Africa in the heart of Quebec on the Africa Terrasse. From this unique observation site, in the company of our zoologist, you will be able to see the giraffes and offer them a snack!
Experience a safari
Get off the beaten track. This interactive and immersive journey is led by a zoologist. It will allow you to discover animals from Eurasia or North America.
Take part in the lions’ lunch
In the afternoon, at the feline’s tunnels. You will give the lions their lunch.
Meet the newborns
Each week, there are new births at Parc Safari. Meet our baby dromedaries and maybe give them a bottle feeding.
Feed the black bears
An encounter rich in emotion! Offer fruits to American black bears.
See the rulers of the sky in action
Parc Safari is home to several species of birds of prey, including hawks and owls. They will show you their power and agility.
PRICES
- $ 49.95 for access to an activity
- $ 84.95 for three simultaneous accesses to an activity
- * $ 29.95 for each additional simultaneous access
