The 15th edition of Week-ends du monde, presented by Loto-Québec, is being held for the first time at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s new Espace 67 venue, over the next two weekends, July 6-7 and 13-14. The free event, which is well established on the Montréal landscape, brings together a broad range of cultural communities in a festive setting, as it fosters fraternizing and sharing the various cultures.
A rich and diversified cultural program
The popular event, which has become such an integral part of summer in Montréal, will be playing host to 12 festivals, including the Cuban Festival and Triniday, Montréal en harmonie – which will be returning in major fashion this year. During the four days of the event, visitors will be invited to rove from one stage to another for a one-of-a-kind trip around the world, where music, dance and culinary discoveries are in the limelight!
Free activities for all
Many partners will be on the site to provide visitors with a host of unique things to do and see. Festival-goers will be able to take part in percussion, dance and artistic-creation workshops, among other activities. Meanwhile, our various partners will also be on hand: Parks Canada, the Montréal Impact Soccer School and TV5, offering free activities for the enjoyment of people of all ages.
Discovering tastes and flavours
Through the Place des saveurs, every festival will be providing visitors with an opportunity to discover traditional food fare from their respective countries. This will enable visitors to take a trip around the world with each savoury bite of Salvadoran pupusas, Mediterranean grills and the unique and tangy Mexican flavours. The 15th edition of the event is sure to reassert the fact Week-ends du monde is “the” place to be for an outstanding gourmet experience that is synonymous with discovering local and world cultures.
- www.parcjeandrapeau.com
- http://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/en/week-ends-du-monde-montreal/
- @parcjeandrapeau
- #WEM2019
—Société du parc Jean-Drapeau
—AB
