Palawan, the largest province in The Philippines, is an archipelago and an island-lovers paradise comprised of more than 1,700 islands: the Calamian Island group to the north, the Cuyo Islands group to the northwest, and the Balabac-Bugsuk group to the southwest. Its history, coupled with its unique fauna and flora, have made this one of the most uniquely diverse and interesting places on the planet.
According to El Nido Tourism, there were human traces found there dating from 2680 BC. Several fossils and funerary sites have been discovered, and the most spectacular site is the cave of Ille in New Ibajay, about 15 km from El Nido, where bones from more than 8,000 years ago were discovered there by archaeologists. In the 1800s, Spanish settlers discovered this side of the island and decided to call it “Bacuit“. It was only in 1954 that the town acquired its current name of “El Nido” because of the numerous edible nests of salanganes in the surrounding area. These birds use the small cracks of the limestone cliffs to build their nests (sold by locals for about $3000 a kilo!). In fact, in the Tabon Caves, a skull was unearthed that dates back 22,000 years!
A must-see is El Nido Marine Reserve Park. There’s such an incredible range of natural wonders to be found here, from the white sand beaches and the black marble caves, to the limestone formations and tabletop corals. Here is where you will also discover some of the freshest, most delectably prepared seafood in the world. There are more than five pristine lagoons to explore here, as well as Makinit Hot Springs, Turtle Island and Bulalakaw Falls (all fantastic areas to check out, time permitting, of course).
Looking for accommodations? There are several seaside resorts in the area where one can stay, as well as popular hotel chains such as the Four Seasons. There are different hostel options too.
Pay close attention to the time of year you visit Palawan. The dry season runs from October to mid-June with hot and dry weather, which is your best bet in terms of timing. The rainy season runs from mid-June to September with daily short but heavy rains.
Travelling to Palawan is relatively straight-forward. Its two main airports are Puerto Princesa International Airport, which serves all of mainland Palawan, and Busuanga Island’s Franciso B Reyes Airport, which serves the Calamian Islands. Both of these airports are served by most of the major domestic carriers.
For more information on Palawan, visit the Department Of Tourism in The Philippines at www.experiencephilippines.org.
