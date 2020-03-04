Opportunities abound at West Island Spring Break March 5 job fair

For more than 20 years, Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de l’Ouest-de-l’Île has been supporting West Island youth with their life goals, whether it be related to education, employment or even their social skills. This non-profit organization offers a plethora of bilingual services that are not only free but open to anyone. “We’re here to support local youth with whatever they need,” said Benjamin Goldman, Communications, Promotion and Special Projects Coordinator of the organization.
On Thursday, March 5, they will be holding their annual Spring Break Job Fair at their offices in Pointe-Claire from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Local employers will be on-site and looking for young adults to fulfill a wide range of jobs, including those in customer service and sales, warehouse jobs, certain seasonal positions, and much more. “We have been running this spring job fair for a few years and they have been very successful. This year we also hosted free workshops leading up to the event for young adults to prepare for the job market,” Goldman explained.
Throughout the week, informational sessions were given to help participants improve their resumes and job interview skills as well as job search in general.
Those who attend Thursday’s job fair will not only have direct access to a wide range of employment openings, but there will also be snacks and refreshments, as well as door prizes from local sponsors.
“This event is always a win-win,” Goldman said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to bring local employers together with local youth.”
The Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de l’Ouest-de-l’Île Spring Break Job Fair will be held on March 5 at 225-F Hymus Boulevard in Pointe-Claire. For more info, visit cjeouestile.qc.ca
