On #GivingTuesday Dec. 3, donations made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada on will be matched

It may not be a holiday marked on your calendar, but Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday following American Thanksgiving, is an important day for many charities. There are hundreds of non-profit, charitable organizations across the country that do valuable work in our communities. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to shed light on those contributions and allow people and businesses to show their support.
In contrast with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday consumption, Giving Tuesday focuses on giving back. This year, people can help protect Canada’s natural legacy while doubling their impact on nature conservation. Thanks to a partnership with Birks, every dollar donated to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) on Giving Tuesday — December 3 — will be matched.
Since 2012, Giving Tuesday has been viewed as the opening day of the giving season and has engaged millions of Canadians in supporting charities and causes they believe in. Last year, Giving Tuesday involved over 6,500 charities and businesses, and raised over $15 million for charities across the country in one day.
NCC is a registered, not-for-profit charitable organization that has worked in Canada since 1962. NCC has multiple land conservation projects in Quebec that it is working hard to care for and maintain.
“With the help of companies and individual donors, the Nature Conservancy of Canada hopes to maintain these important projects, which provide crucial habitat for wildlife. On Giving Tuesday, people can double their impact in protecting special and unique areas that will benefit all of Quebec and its future generations,” said Andrew Holland, national media relations director, Nature Conservancy of Canada.
These projects include some of Canada’s most important forests, wetlands, grasslands and coastal areas, which provide habitat for many our country’s endangered species. These places also provide benefits to local communities, such as flood control and recreational opportunities for people to get outdoors and connect with nature.
“There is an urgent need to protect more habitat and accelerate the pace of conservation in Canada,” said Dan Kraus, senior conservation biologist, Nature Conservancy of Canada. “We have an opportunity to stop the loss of wildlife and their habitats in Canada, but in some regions we need to act quickly. We all benefit from nature conservation. In addition to protecting important places to conserve our biodiversity, our work at NCC is also maintaining ecological services — like clean air and water — for people. There is also a growing body of research that shows that exposure to nature improves our physical and mental health.”
For the 10th consecutive year, NCC is proud to have earned high marks among the Top 100 charities in Canada. These results are from independent reviews and were conducted by Macleans (and formerly MoneySense Magazine) in conjunction with Charity Intelligence Canada. Their evaluations of over 700 charities in Canada look at financial audited statements, use of donor dollars along with transparency. This grading system provides valuable guidance to Canadians as they consider where best to invest their philanthropic gifts.
Donations in support of the Nature Conservancy of Canada can be made at natureconservancy.ca/donate or at 1-877-876-5444.
For further information, visit www.natureconservancy.ca/en/who-we-are/impact/our-accountability.html
—Nature Conservancy of Canada
