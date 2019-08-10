National Bank saves 74,600 plastic bottles at Osheaga Festival

Once again this year, National Bank, a major partner of the Osheaga Festival, encouraged eco-responsible actions on site with the return of its popular tanker truck (filled with 37,396 liters of water) throughout the weekend. Indeed, the festival-goers were able to benefit from free refilling of their reusable water bottles to better face the summer heat.
More than 74,600 500-ml bottles of water were saved by distributing 8500 reusable water bottles to hydrate, which minimized the ecological footprint of the event.
The tanker was 53 feet long and was one of the festival's most iconic pieces. Service valves were available at the rear of the truck and 15 additional water points were installed at the festival site with a National Bank sign.
—National Bank
—AB
