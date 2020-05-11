According to the MS Society of Canada, we have one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with an estimated one in every 385 Canadians living with the disease. While it is most often diagnosed in young adults aged 20 to 49, younger children and older adults are also diagnosed with the disease as well. And that includes Virgin Radio morning show host Shannon King’s mother, Kathy.
Kathy King started having symptoms of MS when Shannon was in high school, but these were misread or misdiagnosed: first she had trouble deciphering between colours of stoplights while driving, then she felt as though she had pressure or water in her ears, and slowly her walking and balance started being affected. “I remember the day we sat down as a family – my mom had finally got an MRI and they told my brother and I that she had MS.”
While Shannon’s mother continued to live a very independent life, she and the family, like many other families affected by MS, have struggled. “The truth is, we all denied it and pushed it aside, because that’s what you do when the person who is your glue has a debilitating disease.”
So, Shannon decided to give back to others suffering from MS.
“Truthfully, my mother has never been at a point of accepting the help that is available to her, so I figured, if I can’t help her, I’ll go out and help other people and if she wants to hear the information I’m learning, great, and if not, that’s okay too,” Shannon said. “My family loves our mom so much – she’s so great and she’s honestly an angel on earth. And I won’t even share this story with her because I don’t want to make her seem anything but incredibly strong. Because she really is.”
Shannon has been active in all the MS Society organizations of the various cities in which she’s lived. She began with MS Society in Timmins and then Sudbury, and now she’s busy doing work with the Montreal chapter.
“The MS Society doesn’t get enough attention and fundraising, and I’ve seen firsthand where the money goes, especially when it comes to the annual MS Walk. Those funds go toward people like my mom, young and old, to help them buy things like handles for stairs and in the shower, things that give people a sense of independence, as well as services such as taking people to get groceries. And we’re getting close to finding a cure. The money is so important.”
This year, the MS Walk is going virtual where individuals as well as groups can raise funds and then go for their walk.
“At 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, we’re all walking in whatever area we’re in… Leave your house and then post about it using the hashtag #WECHALLENGEMS,” Shannon explained. “This walk is for everyone: it’s good for people like my mom, it’s for young and old, it’s for those who are in isolation and also those who are already going out for a walk with their family.
“Take a walk, post about it on social media, and donate!”
For more info on the Virtual MS Walk or to make a donation, visit mssociety.ca
