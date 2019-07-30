More than 350 artists will perform during the Montréal Pride Festival’s 13th edition August 8 to 18

The Montréal Pride Festival, presented by TD in collaboration with the Casino de Montréal, announced June 6 two of its headliners for the 13th edition. More than 350 artists will perform during the 11-day event of celebrations of sexual and gender diversity, from August 8 to 18!
Superstar Ciara will be headlining the JetSet show on August 17 at 8 pm, while hilarious queer icon Margaret Cho will enflame the stage at the Excellence show on August 16 at 8 pm. Both shows will be held at the Parc des Faubourgs, the main venue of the festival, which will welcome 20,000 visitors daily during eight nights of outdoor shows for FREE!
With seven albums, including her most recent: Beauty Marks, totaling more than 23 million sales and many trophies to her name, Ciara is one of the most prominent stars at the moment! Back in the spotlight, Ciara recently gave a noteworthy performance at the 2019 Billboard Awards to her song “Thinkin Bout You”, and is nominated at the 2019 BET Awards for the “BET Her Award” for her song “Level Up”. An important ally to the sexual and gender diversity communities, Ciara had previously told Advocate magazine: "I can say that I welcome everyone. Nobody is different from the other. I am very grateful to have such a diverse fan group. I'm open to diversity and I think my fans can see it and feel it."
The 2019 Montréal Pride Festival will also present the hilarious queer icon Margaret Cho on August 16 at 8 pm in the Parc des Faubourgs. Margaret Cho, who is known for her acting, screenwriting, producing and directing talents, will be entertaining the crowd with her incomparable comedy chops as part of the Excellence show; a celebration of QTBIPOC diversity! As the most recognized Asian-American bisexual artist in the world, she has received numerous accolades for her many contributions to the global LGBTQ
+ movement, including the prestigious First Amendment Award by the American Civil Liberty Union.
Since 2007, at the initiative of Montréal’s LGBTQ+ communities, the Montréal Pride Festival has been promoting their rights and celebrating their cultural richness and social advances.
— Montréal Pride Festival
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.