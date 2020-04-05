Montreal closes parking lots at Mount Royal Park and Notre Dame Island

In a statement released on Sunday, April 5, the City of Montreal announced the closure of parking lots in Mount Royal Park and the closure of Notre Dame Island. These measures are part of the Quebec government's decision to ban all indoor and outdoor gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While it recognizes that most Montrealers have demonstrated plenty of discipline in following the guidelines, the City said it must take additional measures, which are effective immediately. The decision was taken after Mont-Royal Park was widely visited on a sunny Saturday, April 4 by a large number of people who it said mostly came from out of town.
“In addition, the SPVM also had to intervene on Saturday at the Lachine Canal,” read the statement. “As such, the Atwater ferry is closed for an indefinite period. Finally, the high traffic on Île Notre-Dame meant that the guidelines for social distancing were not sufficiently respected. We remind you that non-essential travel is strongly discouraged, so we invite people to visit the parks near their residence.”
The City of Montreal is analyzing the situation as it evolves and is ready to intervene, following the recommendations issued by the Regional Public Health Department.
— City of Montreal
— A. Bonaparte
