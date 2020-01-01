Like a place out of a fantasy novel, Meteora in Greece is idyllic and absolutely breathtaking. It has been awarded slews of travel accolades and awards, and it should come as no surprise why – the impressive rock formations in central Greece are home to one of the largest and most precipitously built complexes of Eastern Orthodox monasteries.
It is located near the town of Kalambaka at the northwestern edge of the Plain of Thessaly near the Pineios river and Pindus Mountains. The six (of an original 24) monasteries are built on immense natural rock pillars and hill-like rounded boulders that dominate the local area. Meteora, meaning “lofty” or “elevated”, is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Today’s six monasteries include:
The Monastery of Great Meteoron, the largest of the monasteries located at Meteora (even though, in 2015, there were only three monks in residence there). It was built in the mid-14th century and serves as the main museum for tourists. The Katholikon (main church), consecrated in honour of the Transfiguration of Jesus, was erected in the middle of the 14th century.
The Monastery of Varlaam, the second largest monastery in the Meteora complex, had the largest number of monks (seven) of the male monasteries in 2015. It was built in 1541 and embellished in 1548, and features a church dedicated to All Saints.
The Monastery of Rousanou/St. Barbara was founded in the middle of the 16th century and decorated in 1560 – today it is a budding nunnery with 13 nuns in residence in 2015.
The Monastery of St. Nicholas Anapausas was built in the 16th century and has a small church, decorated by the noted Cretan painter Theophanis Strelitzas. There was one monk in residence in 2015.
The Monastery of St. Stephen has a small church built in the 16th century and decorated in 1545. This monastery rests on the plain rather than on a cliff and was shelled by the Nazis during World War II, who believed it was hiding insurgents and was abandoned. The monastery was given to nuns in 1961 who rebuilt it into a flourishing nunnery, with 28 nuns in residence in 2015.
The Monastery of the Holy Trinity is possibly the most impressive in terms of construction, as it sits perched on top of the cliffs. It was built in 1475 and remodelled several times, and there were four monks in residence there in 2015.
There is a wide range of accommodations available in the municipality of Kalambaka, where the Meteora monasteries are – everything from high-end luxury hotels to more budget-friendly options. Most are located on the main street in town, along with a variety of restaurants and taverns serving delicious traditional dishes and flavours. There are also different clubs, bars, pubs, and cafés for early or late nighttime entertainment as well.
For more info on travelling to Meteora, visit www.visitmeteora.travel.
