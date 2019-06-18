Melany Of MList: Prepare for a garage sale

Garage sale time is right around the corner, and if you're planning on holding a yard sale, you need to plan ahead. A disorganized garage sale will do nothing but cause you stress. The point of a yard sale is to get rid of excess clutter and make some extra bucks too. So here's to prepare for a garage sale.
Plan ahead. Make sure you obtain necessary permits for your borough/city to have a garage sale.
Advertise. There are lots of internet-based community boards where you can publicize your garage sale. A small ad in the local paper is also a great option.
Have the necessary supplies. You'll want to have this a few days before the sale. You'll need price tags/labels/stickers as well as markers. You will also need tables, chairs, and tablecloths, as well as an accessible garbage can. You'll also want signs, which should be put out the Friday before the weekend of the sale.
Get change ready. No one comes to a yard sale with exact change. Make sure you have enough quarters, loonies and toonies to provide correct change.
Sort everything. Arrange items that will be sold in "like" groups, such as clothing, toys, kitchen items, and more.
Price everything. Make sure everything is priced, either individually or by table. You don't want to be guessing on prices throughout the garage sale. It will make everything too overwhelming and confusing.
Arrange for a donation pick up immediately after the sale. The last thing you want to do is find storage space for all of the things you didn't sell. Call ahead and have a company that takes donations scheduled for a pick-up to relieve you of the leftover items. If neighbours are participating in the garage sale as well, let them know the service is coming.
What to do about Fido? Some dogs will get pretty over-excited with the constant influx of visitors during your garage sale, so plan on who's going to care for pets during that time.
Melany xx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.