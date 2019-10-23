MaCitrouilleTurquoise promoting a safe Halloween for children suffering from food allergies

Allergy Quebec invites everyone to paint a pumpkin turquoise or to put up the poster of the initiative on their front door to indicate that you are offering non-food treats to allergic children during the Halloween celebration on October 31.
This holiday is often a difficult moment for children suffering from allergies, since the distribution of potentially allergenic products tends to keep them away from the festivities. Participate in the #MaCitrouilleTurquoise initiative to show them that they can join the party. Launched in the United States in 2014, this initiative already includes some 15 countries.
“Food allergies continue to be a major, growing health problem in Quebec,” says Dominique Seigneur, Communications Director at Allergy Quebec. “When you know that up to 8 per cent of Quebec children live with food allergies and you notice an 18 per cent increase in this segment of the population, the #MaCitrouilleTurquoise initiative makes perfect sense in the context of Halloween. This activity gives us a great opportunity to raise awareness about this subject with young and old people alike.”
It’s also important to remember that at any moment, allergies can cause an anaphylactic reaction that can lead to death in a few minutes. Up to 75 per cent of people who are allergic to peanuts have been accidentally exposed to that allergen.
In Canada, peanuts, wheat, milk, mustard, nuts, eggs, fish and seafood, sesame, soy and sulfites have been defined as the ten priority allergens, because they are responsible for the majority of severe allergic reactions. More than 160 allergenic foods have been identified in Canada.
— Allergy Quebec
— AB
