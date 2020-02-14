Lovely Valentine’s night at the Stewart Museum

On Valentine’s Day, whether you’re planning a romantic outing, a date or simply an activity with friends, go out and have a good time at the Stewart Museum. As part of the evening, outdoor enthusiasts will be invited to snowshoe along the trails of St. Helen’s Island — in the dark. Equipped with a flashlight and accompanied by a cultural mediator, you’ll discover the island’s history and historical buildings. Throughout the evening, the Museum will offer delicious hot chocolate to help you keep your strength up.
You’ll fall for the exhibition Nights and, in particular, its two sections where love occupies a central place, one of them being the Night of passion imagined by author Simon Boulerice which depicts a passionate encounter between two women.
Visit of the exhibition Nights at night
Guided tours will be offered with a cultural mediator.
- In English at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
- In French at 6:30, 8 and 9 p.m.
Snowshoe guided tour
- In English at 6 p.m.
- In French at 7:30 and 9 p.m.
Duration: 45 to 60 minutes
- Fee: $15 per adult
- Admission Fees: https://www.musee-stewart.org/en/admission-fees/
- Capacity: 20 people per tour
- Equipment provided free of charge. (Aluminium snowshoe)
- For the snowshoe activity, you must reserve your place.
- The applicable fee will be payable at the Museum Admission.
*In the event of unfavourable weather conditions, the activity will be offered as a hike or cancelled.
—Stewart Museum
—AB
