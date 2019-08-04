ÎleSoniq, Canada’s premier dance party, set to take place Aug. 9 & 10 at Espace 67 of Parc Jean-Drapeau

ÎleSoniq, Canada’s premier dance party presented in collaboration with Bud Light, is set to take place on August 9 & 10 at the newly renovated festival site at Espace 67 of Parc Jean-Drapeau on beautiful île Sainte-Hélène in Montréal. The two-day event is coming fast and ÎleSoniq long ago announced the schedule for its 6th edition.
Friday is a non-stop party culminating with mind-blowing sets from the likes of Boombox Cartel, Kaskade, Lil Pump, and Bad Bunny, who will put the crowd in a frenzy with his mix of latin trap and reggaeton. Things get even more nuts when Marshmello gets the crowd even happier to close off the night in style!
On Saturday, local heroes, Adventure Club, get crazy with their big synth sounds, while Seven Lions, born Jeff Montalvo, will surely bring the noise with his unique blend of trance, dubstep and glitch-hop when he plays the Oasis stage. Montreal DJ Snails won’t be taking it slow when he gets wild on the mirage stage. To close out the night, fans can expect nothing but fire from Above & Beyond, Excision, and Nicole Moudaber, who will no doubt put the crown in the perfect mood!!
- Weekend & single day passes are on sale now at www.ilesoniq.com
- $115 CAD (taxes & service fees included)
- A very limited quantity available at $165 CAD (taxes & service fees included)
- Weekend passes are also available at www.ilesoniq.com
GENERAL ADMISSION
$210 CAD while quantities last (taxes & service fees included)
GOLD
A very limited quantity available at $285 CAD (taxes & service fees included)
Gold pass holders will have access to the RBCxMUSIC îLESONIQ Terrace, an exclusive elevated platform offering a premium view of the main stage, with access to private washrooms and exclusive food & beverage stands.
MOBILE APP
The festival schedules are available on the #ÎLESONIQ2019 mobile application so you can have them on hand at any time! Download the app now on iPhone or Android in order to start planning your music-filled weekend!
The application also allows you to personalize your festival schedule, keep track of all related events, listen to our musical recommendations, receive notifications before your favourite acts hit the stage and much more!
Created in 2014, ÎleSoniq settled into the heart of Montreal, at Parc Jean-Drapeau. For two complete days, the island is transformed into an urban oasis which springs forth and allows the public to live and groove to the rhythms of EDM and urban music’s biggest stars. ÎleSoniq has welcomed some of the industry’s biggest artists including Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Adventure Club, Deadmau5, Die Antwoord, Above & Beyond, MIGOS and many more. With its exotic décor, only steps away from downtown Montreal, ÎleSoniq transports fans into a playful and colourful universe, offering them a unique festival experience. ÎleSoniq is produced by evenko.
