Les Cours Mont Royal. Not only are their holiday decorations a sight to be seen, but their wide selection of stores and gift ideas make it easy to get everything done on your to-do list this season. Plus, it’s easily accessible by public transit and they have indoor parking available, too.
Some of the incredible holiday sights to check out include the giant Santa hat on Peel Street that will greet you at the street-level of the mall, as well as the 20-foot tree inside that is made entirely out of soft, plush teddy bears. The stuffed animals will be donated to the Shriners, and several of the teddy bears will be handed out to the sick kids at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal.
“The Shriners will also be accepting donations from December 19-27 at the tree,” said Valerie Law, Vice President of Marketing at Les Cours Mont Royal. “So stop by and give generously.”
On the third floor of the shopping complex, “sky mannequins” are being showcased with outfits designed by cutting-edge designer Andrew Valentine. They are being presented with an impressive music and light show that was created by Guilherme Faria. “There is one dress that has 500 roses on it, and the music and lights work in unison with the beat of the Christmas music playing,” Law explained.
On every level of Les Cours Mont Royal there is different holiday-themed artwork to be admired, so as you move through the mall there are holiday surprises around every corner.
Make your holiday season merry and bright by bringing the whole family to Les Cours Mont Royal. For more info on their holiday decor and events happening at this prestigious fashion mall, visit lcmr.ca
