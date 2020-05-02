Launch of Missing Children’s Month

On Friday, May 1, the Missing Children’s Network officially launched Missing Children’s Month with this year’s theme, “Keeping Hope Alive”. The objective of this month is to raise awareness about the plight of missing and exploited children and to inform parents about what they can do in order to better protect their children.
Last year, according to the RCMP’s 2019 Annual Report, law enforcement in Quebec registered 5,805 cases of missing children. This is a slight decrease as compared to 5,927 cases in the previous year. While the news is encouraging, one missing child is already one too many. Once again, runaway youth account for the majority of all reported cases.
The Missing Children’s Network will put several initiatives into place during the entire month of May, including sharing poignant messages of hope by searching families, posting practical safety tips on the organization’s social media platforms, unveiling of its annual poster featuring 12 unresolved missing children cases and hosting several Facebook Live sessions to help parents build their children’s self-confidence and critical thinking skills, thus preparing their youth for potentially dangerous situations should they arise.
As COVID-19 continues to disrupt and impact our lives, recent reports indicate that children who are home may potentially have more unrestricted time online, thereby increasing their risk of falling victim to abuse and exploitation. The Missing Children’s Network is using this period to reinforce its presence on social media by reaching families and children on the very same platforms that they use daily, and sensitizing them about the importance of staying safe, both in the real world and online. The organization has developed new educational resources intended to encourage parents to have on-going communication about online safety, and help youth adopt sound safety habits.
On May 21, 2020, the Missing Children’s Network will mark its 35th anniversary.
— Missing Children’s Network
— reseauenfantsretour.ong
— AB
