Lake Bled is the perfect marriage of old and new – with a 1000-year-old castle as well as popular modern-day sports and activities, not to mention a vibrant culinary scene, you can experience so much in this tiny part of Slovenia.
Lake Bled is located in the Julian Alps of the Upper Carniolan region of the country, where it is connected to the town of Bled. The lake is 35 kilometres from Ljubljana International Airport and 55 kilometres from the capital city, Ljubljana. It was created by a Bohinj glacier, which encountered a giant rock that carved and chafed against it for so long that an island was formed. When the ice melted, the basin was filled with water, thereby creating the 2.12-kilometre long and up to 1.30-kilometre wide Lake Bled. Its maximum depth is more than 30 metres, making it ideal for diving exploration. It’s also an area where water sports abound, and locals as well as tourists love to experience a trip aboard a traditional Pletna boat, which can be seen all over the lake.
Other adrenaline-pumping activities are available here, such as rock climbing, caving, geocaching, tubing, canyoning, ziplining, and even summer tobogganing. Play a round of golf, book a hot air balloon ride (the views are absolutely breathtaking), or go horseback riding. There are loads of things to do, both in the summer and winter months. There are also a wide range of tours you can take, from hop-on hop-off buses to guided walking and hiking treks (there is a six-kilometre trail around the lake, perfect for a leisurely stroll or bike ride, and leads to hotspots like Castle Hil). Wine tastings and tours are popular here as well.
While in the Lake Bled area, be sure to check out their hot springs. The tectonic origin of the lake is confirmed by thermal springs that are located at the northeast side of the lake, and they are the reason why the temperature of the lake reaches a pleasant 23°C during the summer season. Today, these thermal springs feed into three swimming pools at the Grand Hotel Toplice, Hotel Park and Hotel Rikli Balance.
There are different types of accommodations available to visitors of Lake Bled, from hotels like those listed above to pensions (hotels that often have shared sleeping quarters or communal bathrooms), private apartments, camping options, and even tourist farms (which are usually owned by local families and offer an incredibly unique experience).
Lake Bled’s food landscape is rich and varied, and all types of cultures and tastes are represented. Given the nearby landscape, fish and seafood abound. Dine in high-end wine bars or seek out a traditional meal at a cozier locale. Don’t forget to try their Bled cream cake, a staple dessert here – for many years, Ištvan Lukačevič, the former manager at the Hotel Park patisserie, tested recipes before creating the quintessential cream cake. The infamous cakes, made of vanilla cream, whipped cream, and a crispy butter dough, are prepared at this patisserie and sold in the café opposite the hotel.
For more information on traveling to Lake Bled, visit www.bled.si.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.