As a fellow mom, there’s nothing more challenging than keeping our kids busy during these long school-less days, especially when we have to work from home, too. We’re all looking for activities that will not only keep our children engaged but entertained, too – and hey, maybe they’ll learn a thing or two as well. So, here’s a quick list of fun things kids of all ages can do:
Toddlers
Water play: Spread out a big blanket and set your child up with a few bowls, cups, spoons, funnels, strainers, and some water. You can also place the items on top of cookie sheets to catch the excess water. Or, strip ‘em down and into a playtime bath they go.
Build a small city: My son used to love when I’d use coloured electrical tape to make road lines on the floor. You can also create little parking spaces and flying vehicle landing areas. He’d play with his little cars for hours.
Box house: Find an old box, cut out a door and a few windows, and let their imaginations run wild. They can use little people, animals, dolls, vehicles, etc. in their new little house. Smaller boxes can be furniture, while tissues and small rags can be rugs and blankets.
Homemade instruments: Dried rice, beans and lentils inside empty containers can make all kinds of fun sounds, and so can wooden spoons on a hard surface. Make a quick microphone out of a ball of foil on top of a paper towel roll. Pump up the tunes and let your toddlers play along.
Preschoolers
Magic sand: Mix one part oil (baby or olive) to four parts flour. Your child will play with this makeshift magic sand for hours.
Homemade Play-Doh: Mix hair conditioner into some cornstarch until you get a palpable dough that is mouldable. It’s perfect for kids with sensitive skin.
Box vehicle: A decent-sized box can be coloured and decorated, then transformed into any kind of vehicle: car, Jeep, plane, rocket, wherever your little one’s imagination goes!
Kids
Lego challenges: Pull out that bin of mixed pieces and challenge your kids to build: a house, a moving car, a robot, a working catapult, or their initials.
Science lab: Cover the table with plastic and then arm your children with coloured water, Alka-Seltzer tablets, vinegar, baking soda, and dish soap.
Make felt play food: Simple squares of coloured felt can become sandwiches, eggs, veggies, or whatever foods you can think of.
Fizz painting: Make a basic paint out of baking soda, a little water and food colouring. Paint onto paper. Then, using an eye dropper, apply drops of vinegar to the painting and watch it fizz!
Science experiments like egg drops or a working volcano: The whole family can participate in making these science projects.
Tweens
Tie-dye: Colour shirts or pillowcases with permanent marker and then apply drops of rubbing alcohol to watch the colours blend.
Shrinky dink jewellery: Buy sheets of Shrinky Dink material online and then draw on them with permanent markers. Shrink and turn into beads for necklaces and bracelets.
Make your own beauty products: Use powdered Kool-Aid mix and melted coconut oil for flavoured lipgloss or blend different nail polishes to create your own hues.
Teens
Design your own graphic novel or comic book: Who will be the main characters, and what’s the storyline? Have your teens pen their own graphic novel or comic strip.
Sew something: Sewing is a valuable lesson to learn, so watch some YouTube tutorials and encourage your teen to try crocheting, knitting, or basic sewing.
Cooking and baking: Give teens a cool project in the kitchen, such as making their own pasta, bread dough, or barbecue sauce.
