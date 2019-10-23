How to prepare for a phone interview

Employers usually receive a large number of applications. Because many of the candidates can look very similar on paper, recruiters and hiring managers often revert to phone interviews for preliminary screening. This process helps to narrow down the pool of talent prior to bringing in potential candidates for face-to-face interviews.
Unlike a traditional face-to-face interview, you can’t make eye contact and observe the interviewer’s body language which is why it can be more challenging to show your interpersonal skills. Here are five phone interview tips for making your phone interview a success.
Use the landline
If you have access to a landline, you would be wise to use it for the phone interview. Mobile drop outs and black holes are phone interview killers. Not only is it the best connection option available, it will show commitment and effort.
Eliminate distractions
Turn off the TV, sit down and have all your phone interview preparation material handy. You need to concentrate a little more during a phone interview so make sure you create or are in a quiet environment.
Make a list of questions
Keep your notes close and put some thought into making a list of pre-written questions. Jot notes down during the phone interview and ask your questions clearly.
Speak clearly
To be sure the interviewer can hear you, ensure you speak directly into the phone or headset. Let the interviewer finish speaking before responding to his/her questions. Be sure to smile while giving your answers; even if the interviewer cannot see you, the tone in your voice will come across as energetic and positive.
Use proper etiquette
After the phone interview it’s a good idea to send the interviewer a thank you note. This would be a good opportunity to also reiterate your key points and show your interest in the role.
— https://www.roberthalf.com.au/career-advice/interview/phone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.