According to recent reports, China is emitting remarkably less emissions than ever before, and the waterways in Venice are so clear that dolphins have been spotted swimming there for the first time in decades. While this is all promising news for the planet, experts say that other aspects of sustainability are being impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We are using more cleaning products now and buying more sanitizing spray than usual, all of which are sources of waste,” said Faisal Shennib, an environmental specialist and Concordia University’s environmental coordinator. “Some people are even buying masks and gloves for cleaning. And the truth is, you can count on soap and water to be more effective than sanitizing sprays.” Studies, he said, are well documented and researched, and prove that soap and water are more effective at washing hands than using hand sanitizer because soap breaks apart the virus. “Sanitizer might not hit all the points of the virus.”
Another whammy to the environment is the amount of increased shipping waste that is being generated given people have been asked to self-isolate and are therefore relying more heavily on food and toiletry items being delivered. “There has been a big uptick in people ordering things to their houses, however you can request cutting down on packaging and combining numerous items into a single shipment,” Shennib said. “Send an email to customer service and they’ll make a note in your file that you’ve requested low packaging.”
A great way to counter the negative effects that the COVID virus is having on the environment is to continue sustainability practices that are already in place, such as composting. “Composting food waste is one of the biggest ways to reduce your carbon footprint,” Shennib said. “It is the biggest contributing material people are generating. There has been no indication that compost collection will be paused, so it’s something everything should continue to do.” However, it’s important not to place used tissues or paper towels that have been used for cleaning in open compost bins, as these could blow away and contaminate others. “You want to do you part for the environment but stay safe first,” Shennib added, advising that people use compostable bags for these items.
Other suggestions Shennib had to reduce your imprint is to use rags instead of paper towels when cleaning (but then they must be washed in hot water, which will kill any living viruses). You could also use this time to plant seeds for an edible garden and start growing your own food. It’s a great opportunity to hone those home-cooking skills too. “There’s a lot we still don’t know, but what I do know is, one: People are getting into the habit of reflecting and engaging a bit more with questions about what’s safe,” Shennib explained. “And two: There’s a reduction in overall economic activity, meaning clear air and clean water, and we can measure that impact once we ramp up our activities again and say, ‘These are some good things that happened’ and put things in the right direction. Hopefully, that’s starting to happen on an individual scale.”
