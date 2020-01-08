Whether you prefer lavish or laid back, there is no shortage of new resorts rolling out the welcome mat for Canadians escaping the winter winds at home. From sprawling hotels on the beach to family-friendly all-inclusives and swanky adults-only retreats, check out and check into a boatload of shiny new beds for heads in the Caribbean.
A Grand entrance
The hot ticket this spring is the Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa opening on March 1 as the island’s largest resort and the first Royalton on the Spice Island. A Blue Diamond Resort under the Sunwing Travel Group umbrella, the new all-inclusive on Tamarind Bay comes with 269 suites, 5 restaurants, 3 bars, Royal Spa and room service around the clock.
“The opening of Royalton Grenada means Montrealers can look forward to a familiar brand on a stunning beach,” said Patricia Maher, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “With three Air Canada Rouge flights weekly from Toronto and potential new Sunwing flights, Grenada is easily accessible from Montreal.”
Vacation packages are available from Sunwing and Air Canada Vacations. — www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-grenada
Thirty minutes from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Ocean Coral Spring makes its debut as a new family-friendly resort with 513 suites, 10 restaurants and four bars including one inside a bowling alley. Striking with the hands-down funkiest lobby in Jamaica; the all-inclusive is outfitted with tennis courts, ice cream parlor and spa. — www.oceanhotels.net/en/jamaica-hotels/ocean-coral-spring
Designed and owned by the hosts of Canada’s House of Bryan and Bryan Inc. on HGTV, Caerula Mar Club is the first hotel to open on South Andros Island in nearly two decades. Twenty minutes by air from Nassau, the boutique hotel in The Bahamas invites with oceanfront suites, spa, sea turtles in the reflection pond and yoga mats under the palm trees. — www.caerulamar.com
Worth the splurge
At the top of their game, Club Med opened a new resort on the east coast of the Dominican Republic. All-inclusive with 335-rooms, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda is a vacation playground with four distinct villages and a creative roster of fun stuff like flying trapeze lessons and a Secret Chocolate Room for kids with a sweet tooth. With a nod to the environment, no plastic straws are used and employee uniforms are made from recycled plastic bottles.
“Club Med has been operating for 70 years and has a strong presence in Quebec,” said Amélie Brouhard, VP, Club Med Canada & Mexico. “Travellers trust the brand and know that while every resort is different, there is an endless array of activities with many of the resorts accessible from Montreal with frequent and affordable direct flights.” — www.clubmed.ca/l/miches-resort
Also new in the Dominican Republic, adjacent Hyatt all-inclusives are open on Juanillo Beach in Punta Cana. Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana is for families while Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana is adults-only with a martini bar, swim-up suites and Indian restaurant set inside a train car. — www.resortsbyhyatt.com/ziva-cap-cana, www.resortsbyhyatt.com/zilara-cap-cana
Chic in 42 ocean view villas, Hammock Cove Antigua is a just-opened all-inclusive with two restaurants, Tranquility Spa and a library of vinyl records and a retro record player in the Chairman’s Lounge; one of four bars. On the island’s northeast coast, the swanky adults-only aims to please with nature walks to the ocean geysers at the Devil’s Bridge National Park, trio of tiered infinity pools and rum tastings. — www.hammockcoveantigua.com/
Perfectly paired with the launch of the December to April nonstop Air Canada flights from Montreal to Curacao, Dreams Curacao Resort Spa & Casino is open on Piscadera Bay with 197 rooms, seven restaurants, six bars and a Presidential Suite. — www.dreamsresorts.com/en_us/resorts/curacao/curacao.html
Hilton holidays
In Anguilla, Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa has joined Hilton’s luxury LXR Hotels & Resorts collection marking Hilton’s first resort on the British isle across the sea from St. Martin. A bonus for fans of hotel points, Hilton Honours loyalty members earn and redeem points for stays at the posh beachfront resort. — www.zemibeach.com/
Opening in June, Bermudiana Beach Resort is the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton to open in Bermuda. Overlooking a beach that is accessible via a two-car elevator, the 111-room family-friendly resort is bookable with Hilton Honours points. — www.bermudiana.com/bermudiana-beach-resort
Guilty pleasures
Making its debut on Feb. 1, Secrets St. Martin Resort & Spa is an all-inclusive with six restaurants, five bars and what is billed as the “largest infinity pool in the Western Caribbean.” Beachfront on Anse Marcel Bay in French St. Martin, the ritzy resort is also dog-friendly as long as your pooch weighs less than 22 pounds. — www.secretsresorts.com/en_us/resorts/st-martin/st-martin.html
On the Dutch side of the dual-nation island, Morgan Resort in St. Maarten opens March 15 close to the Princess Juliana International Airport. Catnip for plane spotters, the resort is minutes from Maho Beach where aviation fans gather to watch the big jets come in for a landing at the edge of the Caribbean Sea. — www.themorganresort.com/
Welcoming nature lovers, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica is the island’s first five-star resort and the 2nd Kempinski in the Caribbean, after the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski in Havana. Eco-elegant, the 151-room resort welcomes the winter weary with three restaurants, three bars and fool pools. —
https://www.kempinski.com/en/dominica/cabrits-resort-kempinski-dominica/
