From everyone at The Suburban, may this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations for life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness. Once again, Montreal en Fêtes will hold an exceptional New Year’s Eve party at the Old Port. Whether you attend with friends, with the kids, or with your loved one, it promises you an unforgettable evening. The event will feature Quebec artists on an outdoor stage located in the beautiful setting of the Old Port of Montreal, on Jacques-Cartier pier. There will be a big midnight countdown and massive fireworks, culminating with an outdoor dancing party. The last night of 2019 will be truly unforgettable.
- 7 pm: site opening, entertainment and DJ
- 10 pm: main show hosted by Neev
- 11:59 pm: New Year’s countdown
- Midnight: fireworks & Happy New Year
- 00:15 am to 2 am: Celebrate the arrival of 2020. Dance party with DJ Magic Stan
Location
Jacques-Cartier pier, in Montreal’s Old Port
Transport
Metro stations: opened all night long — Champs-de-Mars & Place d'Armes (Orange line).
Night bus
Get home safely by taking the night buses 361 North (Saint-Denis St.) and 363 North (Saint-Laurent St.)
By car
Paid parking in the Old-Montreal
—Montreal en Fêtes
—AB
