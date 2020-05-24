Gradual reopening of Montreal-area sporting and leisure facilities, including Parc Jean-Drapeau, underway

With a view to gradually resuming activities, Montréal announced on May 21 the gradual reopening of many of the city's sporting and leisure facilities.
As of now, skateparks, petanque areas, as well as outdoor athletic tracks are already open to residents for individual use. In addition, dog owners can once again have their pets play in dog parks and municipal golf Montréal has opened its doors.
Access to parks
With the arrival of warmer weather, parks and green spaces provide oases and are open to the population. People are now able to access Île Notre-Dame, except for the parking lot which will remain closed. Access to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and Parc Jean-Drapeau is also permitted.
The closure of the parking lots at the following parks remains in effect: La Fontaine, Maisonneuve, Jarry, Fréderic-Back and the nature park of Île-de-la-Visitation. Access to playgrounds and playground facilities remains closed until further notice. As for playing fields, they are still unavailable for team sports.
Reopening of The Île Notre-Dame cycling network at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Closed since April 5 due to the pandemic and the measures implemented by health authorities, Île Notre-Dame receives an average of nearly 125,000 cyclists each year. This means that the Sainte-Catherine / Estacade / Jean-Drapeau bike link section, which is an integral part of the Trans Canada Trail and the Route verte, will be fully accessible to cyclists as will the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Users must, however, always respect the physical distance measure of 2 meters, as recommended by the public health department.
Victoria Bridge Cycling Path to Saint-Lambert
To follow-up on last week’s announcement, the Victoria bridge cycling path to Saint-Lambert remains closed for security reasons due to upcoming construction work. Cyclists from Saint-Lambert who wish to cross to Montreal must take the multifunctional trails of the Jacques-Cartier and Samuel-de-Champlain bridges.
The SPJD would like to remind all Parc users to refer to the notices published on its website, in order to plan their trips properly and follow the alternative access options suggested. The 2020 provisional calendar for the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, as well as all notices related to access to the Parc are available at www.parcjeandrapeau.com
Gradual reopening of tennis courts
The 19 boroughs will continue, until early June, to progressively reopen the 102 tennis courts on city territory. To ensure the safety of tennis enthusiasts, some precautions will have to be taken. Accordingly, only free play singles matches are permitted, and doubles matches are prohibited. Lessons and training sessions are not permitted, and players may only use outdoor courts.
In addition to each court's guidelines, Montréal would like to remind the population of the importance of maintaining a two-metre physical distance at all times. Besides frequent handwashing, the wearing of a face covering, while not mandatory, is recommended when playing the sport. Note that players will have to use their own balls, which they must identify.
In moving forward with the reopening of many municipal facilities, Montréal wants to encourage the population to take part in sporting activities and lead an active lifestyle, while ensuring it is protected.
Note that in all of its actions, the urban agglomeration of Montréal is following the recommendations of the Direction régionale de santé publique.
— Montréal's Web portal: montreal.ca
— The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD)
— A Bonaparte
