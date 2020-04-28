Frontline hospital workers in Quebec to receive two months free wireless service from major provider

Quebec’s frontline healthcare workers have shown tremendous courage and grit as they work round the clock in the fight against the COVID-19 public health crisis, selflessly carrying out essential roles taking care of our most vulnerable citizens. As a thank you for their dedication to keeping others safe, TELUS announced in an April 27 statement that it is crediting monthly rate plan charges for two months for frontline healthcare workers at hospitals most impacted by COVID-19 in the province. The credit will be available to eligible TELUS and Koodo customers to help them stay connected to the people and information that matter most.
“The incredible strength, resiliency and compassion our remarkable frontline healthcare workers have demonstrated during this public health crisis is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS’ President and CEO. “One of the many heartbreaking impacts of this pandemic is that many doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are isolating themselves to avoid risking the health of their families and their community. We want these heroes to know that our TELUS team is extremely grateful for their selfless actions. During these challenging times, we believe that staying connected to their families and loved ones, virtually, can make a meaningful difference, as the human connection is truly the greatest connection of all.”
TELUS’ Medical Advisory Council, a group of national experts in pandemic leadership, public health, mental health, primary care, occupational health, infectious diseases, digital health, and health economics, identified Quebec hospitals with the largest COVID-19 case loads, including Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal and Centre Universitaire de Santé McGill.
TELUS is also expanding this program to hospitals in Ontario, and soon in BC and Alberta. This program is an extension of the TELUS Mobility for Good program, which offers 20,000 youth aging out of foster care to support them in gaining their independence and staying connected with a free mobile phone and data plan for two years. The program empowers vulnerable youth with a vital lifeline to the people, information, and opportunities that matter most.
Offer available on all eligible lines on an account, and applies to monthly recurring charges only. Taxes, TELUS Easy Payment fees and any overage charges not included. Service discount will be applied automatically and is valid for 2 months. Regular TELUS EPP discounted rate will apply thereafter if applicable.
— TELUS
— AB
