Foundation for Genocide Education launches campaign to help Canadians coping with the COVID-19 crisis

In the wake of a report that Canada is experiencing a mental health crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Montreal-based group has turned to an unexpected source to help Canadians: genocide survivors.
The Foundation for Genocide Education – a non-profit organization that works with governments to ensure that the subject of genocide is taught in high schools across North America – has launched a campaign to share survivors’ stories and their advice to others on how to cope during times of crisis.
A recent Angus Reid poll shows that half of Canadians report their mental health has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people expressing feelings of worry and anxiety. Heidi Berger, founder and president of The Foundation for Genocide Education, agrees. “It’s a challenging time for all of us in so many ways, from physical isolation to financial concerns, and we thought Canadians could find sources of inspiration in the experiences of genocide survivors, who are experts in resilience,” she said.
The pandemic is of added concern for the nation’s ethnic and religious minorities, who have found themselves the targets of attacks, Berger added, explaining that “false conspiracy theories and widespread misinformation have led to an increase of online abuse against Asian minorities and Jewish groups.”
“For genocide survivors, confinement brings back difficult memories of hiding and social isolation, and we wanted to express solidarity with those reliving turbulent and traumatic experiences,” she said.
The Foundation for Genocide Education conducted an informal survey, asking survivors of different genocides – including the Holocaust, Rwandan Genocide Against the Tutsis and Cambodian Genocide – to share their advice on how to get through the current pandemic. Many of these survivors and their children are part of the foundation team that gives presentations to high schools about their experiences. Here’s what they advise:
- Stay positive by knowing that this situation will eventually pass – train yourself to be resilient by taking it one day at a time.
- Accept the reality of the situation and make adjustments to your life and expectations accordingly. While you can’t control the world around you, you can change your perspective.
- Be patient with those around you and keep a mindset of tolerance and understanding. Try to help friends, family, frontline and healthcare workers, if you can.
- Know that you can continue to experience moments of joy and happiness in spite of the situation.
- Talk about your feelings and troubles with others – don’t keep them bottled up inside. Seek professional help if you’re having difficulty managing on your own (the Government of Canada website offers guidance and links to mental health support).
Saul Bruck, a 99-year-old Holocaust survivor who endured years of slave labor, Auschwitz concentration camp, the notorious Nazi ‘death marches’ and dodging bullets while escaping through forests, calls the pandemic “heaven on earth” compared to what he went through. His message: “We all have to adapt to the situation, and most importantly, know that tomorrow will be a better day.”
Bavon Kirenga, a 36-year-old survivor of the Rwandan genocide, who as a child witnessed the murder of his parents, siblings and neighbors, and arrived in Canada as a young refugee, states that the pandemic is a time for people to focus on those close to them, at home and abroad. “Do not fall into the temptation of reclusion and isolation,” he advises. Bavon is a constant presence for his aunts and uncles still living in Kigali, for whom social isolation brings back the trauma of months of hiding in 1994.
According to Berger, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, “it’s inspiring to see how genocide survivors are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s also important to listen to their advice of seeking community support and mental health resources during these difficult times.”
Established in 2014, the Foundation for Genocide Education is working with the Quebec Education Ministry to educate the next generation about the dangers of intolerance and racism, which can lead to genocide. The initiative includes the creation by the ministry of a unique, comprehensive and universal guide to enable high school teachers to better incorporate genocide education into their curriculum. The project will be piloted in high schools across the province once classes resume, with the goal of eventually rolling it out in schools across Canada.
“Our hope is that the post-pandemic world will have learned a little more about tolerance, acceptance and our common humanity,” Berger said. “In the face of something much greater than ourselves, we must see that we are all equal, and that discrimination has no place in the world. And that is a lesson we can take to the classroom.”
— Foundation for Genocide Education
— AB
