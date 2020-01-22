Fête des neiges welcomes lovers of the outdoors

The cold couldn’t stop area residents and tourists alike from reveling in the outdoors at this year’s 37th edition of Fête des neiges, hosted by the Society of Parc Jean-Drapeau. On its opening day, Saturday, Jan. 18, lines were slim and the activities were promising.
“The objective of Fête des neiges is to offer Montrealers a winter experience to discover and celebrate the joys of winter,” said Kaven Gauthier, Communications Advisor for Parc Jean-Drapeau. “This essential family event in the cold season offers an outdoor-oriented program, offering numerous shows and activities to entertain the young and the old.”
This year, Fête des neiges relocated its activities to a wider space called Espace 67. This new layout showcases a better view of the Saint Lawrence River and gives participants more space to enjoy the activities.
Tubing has been by far the most popular activity at Fête des neiges, said Gauthier. “This year, thanks to the new layout, we have 16 lanes for sliding, with a ‘Superglide’, which allows the more adventurous to reach new speed records,” he said.
Some of the other activities include the Ninja Huskies course, the Penguins Village, and Radio-Canada skaters’ path. Parents and their children ran to get concessions at the event. Product Development Coordinator Alexis Garneau explained that this year’s menu is more stomach-friendly. “We changed the formula to make it more gastronomic,” he said. “We also have a gluten-free menu for people who have intolerance,” adding that so far, kids are loving the churros and waffles.
Eden Karabulut, from France, attended the festival with a few friends.
“It is the first time we come to this event and it’s cool to have activities like these in the middle of winter,” he said. “It’s really worth it to enjoy the winter in Montreal.”
One of those friends, Etienne Legrand, said that the event offered a wide variety of things to do. “We came here between friends to try out tube sliding, which is really cool,” he said. “We find everything here from food to shows. On top of that, it is very cold so the weather suits the event.”
Jessica Brunet said that her two kids loved the slides and added that, despite the low temperature, the activities made them forget the temperature. “When we’re here, we forget to cold a bit because there are a lot of things to entertain us.”
The activities at Fête des neiges, located right outside of Jean-Drapeau metro, run every weekend until February 9. For more information visit http://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/en/fete-des-neiges-de-montreal/
