Espace 67: Parc Jean-Drapeau’s new event playground gets high praise

Combining an incomparable array of activities with a dazzling cast of entertainers and a brand new site which provided a fresh, exhilarating experience, the Fête des neiges de Montréal’s four-weekend run regaled the many families who came to the event to embrace and enjoy winter to its fullest. This year’s edition took place in a spirit of rejuvenation, with its staging for the first time at Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau’s new event playground, and its enlisting of comedian Pascal Morrissette, who joined the Fête des neiges team as the official spokesperson for the event.
The 2020 event, which was held on four consecutive weekends, from January 18 to February 9, attracted some 35,000 visitors. Organizers are highly satisfied with these attendance figures, especially considering there were many unseasonably cold days while the event was on.
“We realize our outdoor event is inevitably linked to the whims of the weather but, fortunately, the excellence of the new Espace 67 layout and the diligent work by our various teams, contributed to an outstanding Fête des neiges,” remarked François Cartier, the Director of Marketing and Development for the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD). “The event is 37 years old and we’re pleased and proud to see it can still be reinvented and continue to provide Montrealers with a unique experience.”
Throughout the Fête, the program of activities provided some truly memorable experiences for the visitors who came to the Parc to indulge in the festivities. People of all ages were able to celebrate the joys of winter, whether it involved whisking along the Radio-Canada Skaters’ Path bordering the river, zipping down one of the 16 lanes of the Tube Slide, marvelling at the Ice Boat or partaking of some comfort food in the Faim de loup area!
During the four weekends of festivities, a wide variety of events enlivened the crowds and ushered in a breath of fresh air, on every visit. The wealth of activities included the outdoor acrobatic prowess of the Cirque Éloize, the popular mascots’ parade by Radio-Canada, the comical performance by Ari Cui Cui and the notable presence of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the Super Bowl champion who came to the Fête to celebrate his triumphant return home, to Montréal.
Meanwhile, the SPJD, which produces the Fête des neiges, set an objective of reaching level 2 of the BNQ 9700-253 standard in responsible management. In doing so, it implemented many sustainable development initiatives to make for a more pleasant visitors’ experience and to further instill the values of a large urban park that is innovative and responsible.
—Fête des neiges de Montréal
—Société du parc Jean-Drapeau
—AB
