English-speaking fathers in Quebec exposed to greater vulnerability

A recent study shines a light on the vulnerabilities that dads in the English-speaking community are exposed to, even amid a culture that seems to value fathers’ involvement with their children. The study also reveals a more nuanced portrait of the realities of the anglophone community.
Such are the findings of the Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN), which worked with Regroupement pour la Valorisation de la Paternité (RVP) to analyze the results of 400 respondents from the English-speaking community who participated in the study La paternité au Québec : un état des lieux (Fatherhood in Quebec: Taking Stock). The study, conducted last December by Substance Stratégie at the request of RVP, looked at 2,000 fathers in Quebec and explored a variety of aspects related to the experience of fatherhood. Dr. Carl Lacharité from UQTR supervised the research in collaboration with Dr. Diane Dubeau from UQO.
Particular vulnerabilities
The first and most striking finding from this analysis is that three in four anglophone fathers (74%) feel that the public services offered to children and their parents (for example CLSCs, hospitals, medical clinics, schools, childcare, etc.) do not sufficiently accommodate the particular realities of anglophone fathers. While it is not possible to establish a causal relationship, adapting services to the needs of the anglophone community seems all the more pressing as the survey shows that English-speaking fathers experience particular vulnerabilities in a number of areas compared to their French-speaking peers.
The study shows that anglophone dads experience more stress, have more difficulty adjusting to their role as fathers, have more doubts about their parenting skills, and feel less comfortable in their role as a dad. They are more likely to turn to community organizations for support and they are considerably more interested in information and services about their parental responsibilities.
“This study is very important to us because it helps us better define the phenomena we’ve been observing but until now have had very little data to support,” says Jennifer Johnson, executive director of Quebec City–based CHSSN, an organization dedicated to supporting the efforts of Quebec English-speaking communities to correct inequalities in health and to promote the vitality of these communities. It receives funding from Canadian Heritage as part of a program created to support language minorities.
A culture that values dads’ involvement
One of the most positive points identified in the study is that English-speaking communities have a culture that seems to more naturally value fathers’ involvement and participation. Compared to their French-speaking counterparts, anglophone dads feel like fatherhood is more valued by society, get more satisfaction out of activities with their children (with or without the mother), are more frequently in touch with other dads, and often had a better relationship with their own dads during childhood and adolescence.
More traditional roles
Perhaps one of the reasons the culture values fathers’ involvement is due to a more traditional view of parental roles. A higher proportion of English-speaking dads live in so-called “intact” families, where the mother, father, and children live together. Anglophone dads attach less importance to working as a team with their partners to share child-related duties, have more frequent disagreements with their partners, and say they are criticized by their partners more often than their francophone peers. Nonetheless, they say they are more satisfied with the quality of their partnership with the other parent.
A more nuanced portrait of the English-speaking community
The portrait of the English-speaking community that emerges from the study breaks away from the usual stereotypes. Francophones often imagine the anglophone community as a monolithic block concentrated on the West Island of Montreal. Yet nearly half (46%) of the anglophone fathers surveyed live off-island and one-quarter (25%) outside greater Montreal. Note that these are fathers for whom English is the language spoken at home, not their native language. In fact, less than half are native English speakers (47%), while about one in three (30%) are native French speakers and one in four (23%) native speakers of another language.
“This portrait underscores the importance of better understanding anglophone realities not just in Montreal, which has the highest concentrations, but in every region of Quebec, to minimize inequalities in access to services,” says Jennifer Johnson.
RVP director Raymond Villeneuve believes that this partnership with the CHSSN will have a positive impact on fathers in both the French- and English-speaking communities. “RVP’s expertise in adapting services to fathers’ realities will help ensure the CHSSN has all the tools it needs to support anglophone communities. At the same time, the culture of paternal involvement we see among anglophone dads provides a really positive model that can encourage francophone fathers to show more pride in being a dad and experience fatherhood to the fullest,” he says.
