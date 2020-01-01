It’s always exciting to find a destination that hasn’t really been “discovered” by tourists yet. That is Vis. An island that is part of the Croatian Adriatic islands, it’s a remote area that has been practically untouched and served as a military base for years.
Today, Vis is one of the most popular places in Croatia, with three large mountains spanning across the island. Not only do they have a unique history and cultural heritage, as well as interesting traditions, but its landscape is simply breathtaking.
A few must-sees in Vis
If you’re lucky enough to make your way to this remote island, travel to the centre of the town of Vis to the open-air cinema Hrid. You’ll be delighted by everything, from the blossoming oleanders surrounding the screen to seeing the nearby boats entering the harbour at night. It feels like a dream taking in an evening film in this historic spot.
Everyone should see the Museum of Vis, with its impressive antique art and archaeological collections. It is housed in the fortress of Batarija, the bronze head of the goddess Artemida, which is a site in and of itself.
Palaces, palaces, everywhere. The island is literally littered with incredible seaside palaces. Some of the more notable ones are: Mardesicev, Radosijev, Vukasinovic-Dojmijev and the Tramontana palce, and the tower Perasti. Outside the town, visitors can discover and explore several English fortresses such as Terjun, Fortica and Velington.
The restaurants are a wonderful experience in Vis. There are 10 main eateries in the town, as well as authentic taverns/konobas, which are parts of the local households, and these are situated just outside the town and are all around the island. Specialities include homemade bread and grilled pilchards (very similar to sardines).
Local events are ongoing throughout the year. Depending on when you plan on travelling to Vis, there’s the International Festival of Amateur Theatre that takes place in May, a sailing regatta in October, and various cultural and art events throughout the summer months.
The trickiest part about planning a vacation to Vis is working out transportation. Be sure to book in advance and do your homework. There are different options, from air travel to getting there by water (ferries, etc.). For more info on Vis tourism, visit their website www.visinfo.org.
