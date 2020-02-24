Discover Jamaica with valuable tips from Air Transat’s new vacation expert

Air Transat invites Canadians to discover Jamaica with Nadia, a marketing specialist at Transat. Through videos and social media posts, the vacationer — who has been with the company for 13 years and has visited the Caribbean country annually for the past 10 years — reveals her fab finds and favourite spots at this destination known for its tasty gastronomy, lush nature and welcoming locals.
This is the latest instalment in the Vacation Experts series launched in 2017. The series encourages travellers to go off the beaten path by offering tips from an employee with special ties to a destination.
In her videos on Air Transat’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, Nadia reveals some of Jamaica’s best-kept secrets. She takes viewers to the magnificent Treasure Beach, a veritable oasis of serenity on the south coast of the island. Next is a farm-to-table feast at Stush in the Bush, a unique restaurant with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Then comes a dancehall lesson on the beach in Montego Bay.
On Instagram, Nadia shares her personal favourites through Stories. She takes part in a Q&A with subscribers, explains what it is about Jamaica she loves so much, talks some more about Treasure Beach and describes a one-day adventure in and around Port Antonio. Her suggestions are all collected in Our Guide for a Perfect Vacation in Jamaica, posted on experiencetransat.com.
Previous videos in the Vacation Expert campaign offer travel tips on Cancun and the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit region (Mexico); Cartagena (Colombia); Panama; Puerto Plata and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic); Barcelona (Spain); Lisbon (Portugal); and London (United Kingdom).
To date, the videos have been viewed nearly 75 million times.
—Air Transat
—AB
