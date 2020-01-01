Costa Rica is a Central American country with coastlines on the Caribbean and Pacific, making it an idyllic locale. And, given its incredible biodiversity, you can find just about everything there, from volcanoes and rainforests to rivers, oceans, waterfalls, and so much more. There’s an abundance of fauna and flora, but what makes it truly unique is the wide range of adventurous activities visitors can partake in.
On land
Hiking is a must while in Costa Rica, so be sure to pack comfortable shoes. There is a remarkable network of trails to discover. Go solo or book a tour. If going on foot isn’t exciting enough, you can explore Costa Rica on horseback, another popular pastime here.
Push yourself a little further and check out the fantastic caves they have to offer here – known as caving or “spelunking,” this is a growing sport in Costa Rica. If this sounds like something you’d like to try out, a good starting point is Barra Honda National Park, where tourists descend a massive ladder to enter the cave, or the privately-owned Venado Caves near the Arenal Volcano.
By air
The higher up you go, the more of this pristine landscape you can see. There are lots of ways to explore Costa Rica by air… if you dare. Ziplines that take passengers as fast as 55 miles per hour allow panoramic views of places like the cloud forest of Monteverde and the Tabacon hot springs.
You can also see Costa Rica from cable car in the sky and hanging bridges or walkways that are suspended above impressive ravines.
On water
No matter what your thrill-level, there’s nothing like seeing Costa Rica from the water. There’s rafting and kayaking for all, from slow-paced, laid-back treks to faster, more adrenaline-pumping excursions. A must-see: Cocos Island, one of the most important marine places on the planet, which was declared a World Natural Heritage site by the UNESCO in 1997.
Go beneath the surface and you’ll find a whole other world – snorkelling and scuba diving is also an exciting leisure activity here. Amongst the coral reefs there are also whale sharks, white-finned sharks, devilfish, eels, lobsters, and more.
There’s fishing and surfing in Costa Rica as well.
Costa Rica is a Sunwing destination. For more information on booking your adrenaline-fuelled vacation, visit visitcostarica.com.
