While Coronavirus is threatening the physical health of people across the globe, experts also say that it can be stressful to our emotional well-being, too. Not only is it difficult psychologically to be restricting our time socializing with others, but it is also very unnerving and difficult living with so much uncertainty.
Erin Barker is an associate professor with the Department of Psychology at Concordia University, and she said that a big source of people’s stress right now is the unknown. “People generally feel better when they have some sense of control, and this situation feels completely out of control, in part because information is changing so rapidly from the beginning of the day to the end of the day,” she explained. “It’s a matter of trying to take whatever steps you can to create a sense of control without creating additional anxiety. Do whatever you can do in your life to give you some sense that you are still in charge.”
For example, keeping some sort of routine can help you feel more stability in your life, especially if you have kids. Yes, the first few days of self-quarantine, we might have worn pajamas all day, stayed up late and slept in. However, keeping a version of your normal weekday routine even while confined at home could help stave off added worry.
For Barker, her family was feeling a loss of control as well as disappointment when they not only realized they couldn’t go out to restaurants to eat anymore, but that their favourite eatery was moving to only doing takeout and has temporarily closed its doors.
“Instead of being upset about that, we thought, we can go and get takeout, still have the food we love, and give an extra big tip to our local business,” she said. “It gives us a sense of control and being able to help without taking that extra step of physically going out and therefore compromising someone else’s health.”
Not only is scheduling a key to keeping normalcy at home, but so, too, is staying in touch with people… from a distance, of course.
“Everybody needs to be cautious and be proactive and take control over their schedules. But it’s also important to consider who you’re communicating with,” Barker said. “Social media can be detrimental, but we’re fortunate in some respects because it can also be used to our benefit and connect us.”
The self quarantines have also forced the cancellation of a lot of extracurricular and social events, from sports leagues to birthday parties, vacations, and more. This can obviously affect our mood as well.
“There are so many things being cancelled and a lot of disappointment, but people can be proactive and think about and plan alternatives,” Barker suggested. “People will fall into a new routine and need to start looking ahead. This will also give them a sense of community and control despite there still being a lot of unknown.”
Finally, isolation can be very wearing, particularly for those who already suffer from anxiety or depression. Barker recommended getting outside, or at least looking out the window.
“Going for walks and seeing other people out, you want to try and keep those connections,” she said. “Check in and say ‘Hi’. The more that people can reach out and see that things are still happening around them, the less they’ll feel isolated.”
