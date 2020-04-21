Community helping hands series: Making kids happy during a challenging time

A crisis can bring out the worst in people… or it can bring out the best. In this weekly series, we will be highlighting initiatives taken on by local people that are helping everyone from kids and seniors to frontline workers and more.
***
The COVID-19 pandemic has been trying on everyone, especially parents, a lot of whom are struggling to balance working from home and parenting at the same time. Kids are feeling the isolation, too. Being away from school, extracurriculars and their friends, it can be difficult for all members of the family.
WeeJam in Beaconsfield offers interactive, educational music lessons for preschools and daycares as well as drop-in parent and child group music classes, and since the shutdown they have been offering free online classes.
“There are so many of us, and it’s really all about the children, who are often too young to understand why they can’t go to the park or to activities,” said owner Heather White Luckow. “And it’s dually about parent sanity levels as they try to find things for their kids to do.”
Matthew Nardozza, a Beaconsfield High School teacher who lives in Vaudreuil-Dorion, has been putting on live music shows from his home every weekday morning at 10 a.m. for kids as well as Fridays at 8 p.m. for adults. “I take requests and say hi to the kids watching to try and make them feel special, and I also take requests for pop/rock songs on Friday nights, kind of like a piano bar feel,” he explained. “The response was amazing. I decided to do it everyday for parents to develop a routine with their kids.”
Other fun musical activities have popped up since the quarantine, like Beats & Tweets with Paul Hanash and Emma’s Storytime on YouTube, both of which are manned by locals.
“As an elementary school music teacher (Beechwood Elementary in Pierrefonds), I wanted to find a way to reach out to my students and community in a meaningful way,” said Hanash, who lives in Lachine. “I go live every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3-3:30 p.m. The show is called ‘Beats and Tweets’ because I feature my two birds Kawhi and Lauren Bagel. They start singing and chirping every time they hear music.”
Music, for both young and old alike, are providing a welcomed distraction to many households. “I think music is such a powerful tool during hard times to get our minds off things, bring back memories and create hope for our future,” Nardozza said. “If I could help people cope by using my talents, then that is my goal.”
Eric Dunn, a dad from Pointe-Claire with two daughters, ages 3 and 6, hosts a storytime session every day ay 10:30 a.m. Some of his videos have received more than 2000 views.
“I’d been reading at my daughter’s school every Monday for the last two years, and it was the first Monday that schools were closed so I decided I would read on Facebook Live as a way to give parents quiet time and wholesome content,” he said. “The response has been great! I get videos of kids singing my songs hours after the session is over, and I have parents telling me their young kids are so focused on story time.”
Tweens and teens are using online socialization platforms to engage and interact with younger kids. There have been high schoolers who have started virtual study clubs for grade 10 kids affected by the cancellation of ministry exams and worried about CEGEP applications. And schools like Hebrew Foundation School in DDO have started a pilot project with Grade 5 and 6 students who are doing online babysitting sessions with younger children from both inside and outside the school.
“They do something that keeps the kids engaged so parents can make a cup of coffee or do whatever it is they need to do,” said Marketing and Communications Director Aviva Miller McCrory. “It keeps younger kids engaged with school and allows them to socialize.”
Music, movement, and stories are all great ways for young kids to burn off some energy and focus on something other than the fact that they have to self isolate. It is thanks to these local “animators” that families have found fun, safe ways to stay entertained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.