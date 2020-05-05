A crisis can bring out the worst in people… or it can bring out the best. In this weekly series, we will be highlighting initiatives taken on by local people that are helping everyone from kids and seniors to frontline workers and more.
***
Everyday life has been turned upside-down as we search for ways to stay active, healthy, entertained, and connected to those we love. Jennifer Arditi, a fitness instructor from Kirkland, started a virtual fitness group called West Island Fitness Freaks where various instructors teach their classes like yoga and more online so that people can keep themselves healthy while gyms are closed. “We are over 20 instructors from Montreal and abroad doing free live classes, with more than 5,000 members and 40 classes on the schedule per week,” she said.
Arditi said the aim of her project was twofold: not only did she want fitness to be a part of people’s lives, but she also wanted to stay in touch with others.
“I needed to find a way to stay connected to my participants as much for them as for myself,” she said. “Fitness is so much more than working out. It’s also about mental health and wellness. It is so important to stay connected in health during these extraordinary times. I needed to find a way to give my participants some normalcy during all of this uncertainty.”
For those who workout regularly, this has been a Godsend.
“This pandemic has left people stressed and anxious, and this group has given people back some routine in their day,” she said. “The positive feedback that I have gotten from so many members has made me realize that I started something really special.” In the process, she teamed up with other business owners and came up with Gear Up For Fitness, a virtual platform loaded with fitness, wellness, mindful and nutritional support, and it launched this past Monday.
Maya Astrologo of Saint-Leonard started an organization called MTL Foodie Runs where she and a group of volunteers do grocery orders for seniors and people who have compromised immune systems.
“I wanted to support the Montreal community and make a meaningful contribution during these difficult times,” she said. “People who must self-isolate have turned to online grocery orders and delivery services, but the problem is that now grocery stores are struggling to keep up with all the unexpected online orders. I wanted to come up with a way to help mitigate the waiting time of these orders for people who really need it.”
Other companies have reached out to those who need help getting food and other essentials. TrashTalk Montreal is sustainable non-profit organization that expanded their generous services to help those who are isolated by offering to get them groceries and charging nothing for the service.
Montrealer Jamie Benizri of Legal Logik has been giving a platform to local companies and frontline workers by doing live interviews on social media. He speaks with business owners and trade individuals in different fields about how they are coping and working, as well as giving back to the community. For example, he recently spoke live with Heather Holmes of the Lakeshore general Hospital Foundation about their needs on the front lines. His videos are making their rounds on the Internet and helping to not only foster a community spirit but to also help local charities and organizations get more exposure.
Our senior population is especially struggling during the outbreak, so Alana Edwards started the Facebook group Be A Santa To A Senior Mtl where they are collecting letters and drawings for seniors and emailing them to local residences. Mail was received from Canada and as far as the Philippines. The organization is also helping collect necessary supplies for nursing homes and seniors’ residences that have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19.
And Kirkland florist Carolyn De Bien had been working tirelessly to help refugee families with diapers, formulas and food. While this is an initiative she’s worked on in the past, she’s been particularly active on social media seeking out donations since the crisis. Began.
When we asked on social media for locals in the community who are doing good, an anonymous poster wrote about De Bien: “She's really incredible, and without her help a lot of families wouldn't have enough food or supplies for their kids. She's not a friend or anything, so I have no vested interest in her being recognized…”
However, it’s local people like these who are making this worldwide pandemic a bit more tolerable in our community.
