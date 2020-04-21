Community helping hands series: Helping healthcare heroes one headband at a time

A crisis can bring out the worst in people… or it can bring out the best. In this weekly series, we will be highlighting initiatives taken on by local people that are helping everyone from kids and seniors to frontline workers and more.
***
Sabrina Maryse Stoute, a nurse who lives in Pointe-Claire and is currently working from home for a pharmaceutical company, is a mom of four. With the passing of her mother in 2017, she found herself mourning the tremendous loss and looking for a way to fill the void. “When I was a child, my mom would talk about how there is always a rainbow after the storm, and when the floods came a few days after she passed, there were rainbows everywhere.”
She created the organization MTL Floods, which turned into a 2000-person relief mission that helped hundreds of flood victims. “I had a platform already established and then this crisis came, and people started putting the rainbows in their windows, so I took a chance not knowing what would happen and flipped my platform.”
Stoute had an idea: being a nurse herself, she’d heard stories about the ear pain that the elastic straps on the surgical masks were creating to staff, so she came up with a headband that had buttons on which the elastic straps could be affixed, and she called the project Headbands For Heroes. “The problem was, I can’t put a thread into a needle,” she admitted, so she turned to the members of another Facebook group she had helped create, The Real Bad Moms of MTL, to seek out local sewers. Word quickly spread, and in 12 days they were able to make 654 headbands.
“Our oldest volunteer is 75 and she makes these bands all day, and we even have young ladies as well as mother-daughter teams,” Stoute said. “Some of them have lost their jobs, some are home with kids, some deal with anxiety and mental illness (busy hands calm minds), and today they are all making headbands.”
Given her profession and knowledge of the required protocol, Stoute herself delivers the sterile headbands to the hospitals, and almost all the city and West Island’s hospitals have benefited from these free donations. Not only do they get headbands, but Stoute does an outdoor drop-off, donning a superhero mask and totting pizzas coffee, and doughnuts, all of which she buys from monetary donations she’s received. Stoute does porch pickups of all materials and finished products created by the volunteers, too.
Their latest order of 200 comes from the NICU of the Montreal Children’s Hospital, and sewers are working diligently at fulfilling this batch as more orders come in. “These frontline workers, doctors, nurses, housekeeping staff, are all working crazy hours, they’re scared and exposed, they’ve been on their feet running around, but then they get a coffee, a doughnut and a headband to bring some comfort, and everyone just gets overcome with emotion,” Stoute said.
She added: “We want these healthcare workers to know we’re going to take care of you, you’re important, you matter, you’re a warrior, and we’re going to support you in every way we can.” After all, there’s always a rainbow…
If you can sew, want to donate, or can help in any way, visit the Headbands For Heroes Facebook page (Operation MTL Covid 19 - Virtual Helping Hands).
