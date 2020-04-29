A crisis can bring out the worst in people… or it can bring out the best. In this weekly series, we will be highlighting initiatives taken on by local people that are helping everyone from kids and seniors to frontline workers and more.
***
There have been numerous heroes throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, and at the top of that list are our frontline workers. Working tirelessly to get through long shifts directly in the face of the virus, hospital as well as city staff could use a little pick-me-up in the midst of everything, and local Montrealers are answering the call.
One of the biggest ways that locals are trying to ease the strain on these employees is by providing them with masks, face shields and other accessories to try and make them a little more comfortable while doing their jobs. Lori McSweeny lives in Pierrefonds and has been crocheting mask extenders, and she donated them to places like Lakeshore Hospital. A mom of six and grandmother of 15, she also has a craft business called Handmade Is Love.
“The first 60 went to Lakeshore, where all my kids and grandkids were born, and I have another 60, 10 of which are going to an essential daycare for their staff,” she said. “I know the nurses appreciate them as the bands save their ears from the straps. I will continue to make them as long as needed. We are all just doing what we can to help.”
Debbie Jones and her 12-year-old daughter have been knitting ear savers out of their home in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
“They are for all the hardworking, dedicated and amazing people out there who are working around the clock,” she said. “My friend in the UK posted a picture of crocheted head bands and I thought, this would be something I could do to help over here.”
They’ve made over 100 bands, some of which have gone to St. Mary's as well as to volunteers who are helping those who are isolated. “I realize how hard these people are working, at all hours of the day and night, and I thought that knitting these and saving their ears would be the least I could do.”
Kirkland resident Angela Morgan was approached by people she knows in essential services and asked to make masks for them to use and distribute. She’s made over 50 masks and continues to make more along with ear savers. “I have been working on these with help from my three teen girls,” she said.
Sharon Beliveau wanted to work on masks, too, but said she had zero fabric in the house and had not sewn for years. “I put out a call on Facebook to all my artisan comrades asking if anyone had fabric to spare,” she said, and a quilter friend, Phyllis Moody, donated several large pieces to get her started. She made two dozen masks for a local clinic and then started distributing the masks to city workers, including her son-in-law, as well as friends with compromised immune systems.
Katy Johnston of Pointe-Claire has been setting up 3D printers in her basement with her husband and making visors and ear savers for the same hospital.
“I'm also collecting and distributing boxes of gloves and masks, even open boxes because the long-term care homes are desperately short of them,” she explained. “In a home that has cases of COVID, a partial box of N95 masks can make a world of difference, and there are people working with COVID-positive patients who don't have any of these masks available to them.”
More than 30 volunteers are helping Johnston with this project. They are 3D printings parts, cutting clear plastic visor parts, packing kits, making deliveries, taking requests, and keeping their social media and website up to date. Many local schools and companies have helped, too.
“I have five 3D printers that were lent to me by Lower Canada College Fab Lab and College de Montreal, and I received a donation of clear plastic film from Brent Cowan, Pointe-Claire town councillor for District 8. I have also received donated 3D printer filament from a couple of people and a couple of schools.”
Aviva Miller McCrory of Hebrew Foundation School in DDO said their educational technology specialist has taken it upon herself to print ear savers, straps and headbands on a 3D printer for the Jewish General Hospital as well.
Those on the frontline are bearing the brunt of this pandemic. We may not be able to help healthcare workers do their physical jobs, but we can try and make their jobs a little easier and more comfortable. And these are some of the amazing people in our community who are doing just that.
