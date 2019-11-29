Chai Lifeline Canada hires new Montreal director

To support the growth of Chai Lifeline Canada in Quebec, Chai Lifeline Canada Executive Director Mordechai Rothman has announced the appointment of Yaakov Blanshay as the new Director of the Montreal office.
A graduate of Yeshiva University with a Bachelor of Science, Blanshay was previously Chief of Admitting at the Jewish General Hospital and brings to his new position more than a decade of leadership in the healthcare, community non-profit and private sectors.
Taking over the helm from Reitzu Iczkovitz, who has acted as interim Director of the Chai Lifeline Canada Montreal office for the last four years – and will stay on as lay leader – Blanshay will work closely with Rothman, Iczkovitz and senior members of the Board to implement development plans for the organization and oversee staff, volunteers and all operations including finance, administration, programing, community outreach and marketing.
“We are thrilled to welcome Yaakov to the Chai Lifeline Canada team as our new Montreal Director,” Rothman said. “His operational, healthcare and community experience and the vision that he brings to the team will undoubtedly play an important role in helping Chai Lifeline Canada achieve its expansion goals, as he helps lead our organization through the next phase of growth in the Quebec market.”
Chai Lifeline Canada is a charity that helps support the families of children who suffer from life-threatening or lifelong illnesses. With offices in Toronto and Montreal, and 600 volunteers helping 400 children and 2,000 family members, it provides dozens of free initiatives to help give children stability and their families a sense of normalcy.
—Chai Lifeline Canada
—www.chailifelinecanada.org
—AB
