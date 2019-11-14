CF Carrefour Laval Celebrates Third Annual Tree Lighting on November 14 led by Valérie Roberts 

‘Tis the season to come together for holiday traditions. CF Carrefour Laval will light up its iconic Christmas tree on Thursday, November 14, marking the property’s third annual Tree Lighting celebration. Building on the tradition and success of last season’s celebration, community members are invited to come together in the holiday spirit and help light up the tree.
The event — located within the garden — begins at 5:30 p.m. with the official tree lighting led by Valérie Roberts from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m.
This year’s event will feature live music from an electric violinist and an interactive tree lighting led by a local host, Valérie Roberts, and local DJ, Fafa Khan, who will lead the countdown and light the 36-feet-tall Christmas tree. This event is one of five tree lighting events taking place across Canada at Cadillac Fairview shopping centres.
Families and friends are invited to partake in this marquee holiday event located within CF Carrefour Laval’s Garden, which will be transformed into a holiday wonderland and filled with holiday cheer as Montrealers prepare to ring in the season.
CF Carrefour Laval ios located at 3003 Boulevard le Carrefour, Laval. For more information, visit www.cfshops.com
—Cadillac Fairview
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.