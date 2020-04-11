Canadians invited to participate in a data collection on the impacts of COVID-19

All Canadians living in the 10 provinces and three territories are invited to participate in a data collection on the impacts of COVID-19 on Canadians, said a statement issued on April 10 by Statistics Canada. They can easily access the electronic questionnaire and answer the 10 questions at www.statcan.gc.ca/COVID-19-e.
It takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete. Collection ends on April 16, 2020.
More than 150,000 people have completed the survey so far. Statistics Canada is inviting everyone, young and old, from West to East, to take a few minutes to fill in the survey. To ensure the results accurately represent the population as a whole, it needs participation from as many Canadians as possible.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the lives and routines of Canadians, it is important to quickly collect information on how it is affecting their physical and mental health and their social and employment situation.
Collecting information on this topic is vital. Your country, province and municipality need reliable information on the current economic and social situation, as well as on people's physical and mental health, to effectively assess the needs of communities and implement suitable support measures during and after the pandemic.
The results of this crowdsourcing survey will be published on its website at www.statcan.gc.ca
Respondents who need more information can contact Statistics Canada by phone at 1 877 949 9492 or by email at STATCAN.infostats-infostats.STATCAN@canada.ca.
— Statistics Canada
— AB
