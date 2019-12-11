On the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana is on the A-list with Canadian sunseekers on a mission to escape the deep freeze at home. Where the Caribbean Sea abuts the Atlantic Ocean, plenty of affordable flights from Montreal make it easy breezy to swap those woolen sweaters for skimpy swimsuits.
“All major tour operators including Air Transat, Sunwing, Air Canada and West Jet offer daily flights from November to April,” said Cosette Garcia, director, Dominican Republic Tourism in Montreal. “Punta Cana is the best alternative to the cold weather blues with our amazing beaches, warm waves and white sand.”
From worth-the-splurge to the more affordable, there’s no shortage of beds for heads in boutique hotels, swanky villas and sprawling all-inclusive resorts.
“With a wealth of accommodations to suit travelers of all ages, it’s easy to see why this tropical destination is at the top of many Quebecers’ vacation hotlists,” said Marie-Josée Carriere, senior marketing manager, Sunwing Quebec. “Montrealers can customize their package by adding a Sunwing Experiences excursion, which can be pre-purchased at a discount in Canadian dollars saving time and money.”
Sunwing offers daily flights to Punta Cana from Montreal. — www.sunwing.ca
Easy like Sunday morning
Less than an hour from the Punta Cana International Airport, a pair of Excellence Resorts are all-inclusive vacation playgrounds fronting Uvero Alto Beach. Inviting in buildings no higher than a coconut palm, Excellence Punta Cana offers a roster of gratis fun from bottle frisbee, Spanish lessons and rum tastings to sailing, windsurfing and snorkelling. Brand-reliable with Excellence Resorts also in Jamaica and Mexico, the adults-only is outfitted with 461 rooms, 3 pools and 12 bars where you’ll find bartenders pouring icy Presidente beer and fruity frozen thirst quenchers.
A foodie’s dreamscape, there’s 10 restaurants from the Flavor Market where cutting carbs means slicing a loaf hot from the oven to the Aroma Café where a cuppa Dominican Joe and a shot of Ron Barcelo Anejo Rum inspires sunrise spotters. Mexican-themed Agave is primo for shareable platters of tacos and tostados and for a pizza crowned with sea salty anchovies, Oregano is the go-to.
“Quebecers return year after year for our perfect beach and the great variety in our restaurants,” said Sunwing sales rep Leo Mata from his post in the lobby. A graduate of Montreal’s Collège LaSalle, the affable brand ambassador counts 14 years as a sales rep for Sunwing. “Our guests from Quebec enjoy many excursions like zip lining through the mountains, horseback riding on the beach and sailing to Saona Island where the shallow waters are home to starfish.”
Upping the ante, there’s 24-hour room service, free phone calls to Canada and if a day on a sun lounger isn’t relaxing enough, mint and lavender body scrubs at the Miile Spa hits the sweet spot. Elegant flamingoes stand tall in the garden, spirited shows take the stage at sunset and retro tunes heat up the disco after dark. Should the mood strike, the seaside wedding gazebo hosts ‘happily ever after’ ceremonies.
A seashell away along the same beach, Excellence El Carmen is the newer and larger of the sister resorts with 492 rooms, 12 restaurants, 16 bars, 9 Jacuzzis and a staggering 23 pools. Available at both, Excellence Club Suites come with upscale extras like private check-in, restaurant and pool, premium bottles in the rooms and an Aqua Wellness treatment in the spa. — www.excellenceresorts.com/
“Both Excellence Resorts are a part of Air Canada Vacations Spotlight Collection that offers perks exclusive to our customers, all they have to do is sit back and enjoy the Dominican vibe,” said Nino Montagnese, managing director, Air Canada Vacations. “With daily flights from Montreal from December 17 to April 29, 2020, Punta Cana is the perfect place to escape the cold.” — www.aircanadavacations.com
Bogeys, baseball and a Carnival to beat the band
It’s always tee time at 10 golf courses in Punta Cana ranked among the finest in the Caribbean. Popular greens include the Cocotal Golf and Country Club that sits on a former coconut plantation, Pete Dye’s Teeth of the Dog with 7 of eighteen holes facing the ocean and to ring in the New Year, it’s a hole-in-one at the Punta Espada Golf Club where golfers gather to watch the sun come up on New Years Day.
A baseball game or ‘juego de pelota’ is where you’ll find Sammy Sosa wannabees competing on 6 Dominican teams. Family fun for fans who miss the games in Montreal, you’ll always find one in a park or school yard. For a sneak peek at who may be the next Major League superstar, the official baseball season runs from October through late January with games played at stadiums across the country. Tickets go for about US $5.
For those who plan ahead, Carnaval Dominicano is the biggest celebration of the year held during February. Saluting Dominican culture, the annual blowout is the real deal with Bachata dance parties, colourful parades and vendors hawking local sips and snacks. Stick around for the Independence Day festivities on February 27. — www.godominicanrepublic.com/
