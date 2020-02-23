All aboard! during March Break at the Port of Montreal

The March Break is almost upon us and families will need suggestions to find activities that combine fun and learning. The Port of Montreal offers All aboard! a new interactive exhibition that meets these two needs, while being free.
All aboard! is the perfect activity for families who want to discover while having fun. This interactive exhibition invites visitors on a physical and digital adventure to discover the shipping cycle of goods from their point of departure to their final destination. This is accomplished by getting the goods to their destination as quickly as possible and meeting the challenges that arise along the way.
In addition to this interactive course, complementary historical exhibition is also on display at the Grand Quay, on the ground floor in the corridor of Terminal 1, where visitors can discover the Port of Montreal's rich history, which is interconnected with the city's history.
Completely free, you can visit the exhibition according to the following schedule during March Break: March 2 to 6, 2020 inclusive: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Head to the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal at 200 de la Commune Street West (Metro stations Square-Victoria and Place-d'Armes).
Overview of the exhibition
Station 1—Mission
The first station invites visitors to choose a mission: organize the import or export of goods and bring them to their destination by choosing one of three main types of goods, namely containers, dry bulk or liquid bulk.
Station 2—Logistics
What activities happen daily at the Port? Here we discover how diversified the fleet is that calls at the Port and how the Port of Montreal compares to other ports in the world. Visitors are invited to plan their trip and see the results of the simulation on a big screen.
Station 3—Navigation
Sailing on the St. Lawrence is a unique and difficult experience. Got to get around the obstacles by experimenting with the navigation simulator!
Station 4—Stevedoring
With the advances in technology, the stevedores’ work has considerably changed. They now use a range of equipment to transship goods, which can be discovered through a game that calls on visitors’ dexterity.
Station 5—Port facilities
The Port of Montreal’s expansion is fascinating! Thanks to an augmented reality map of the Port, the full extent of this expansion can be seen in the development of Port infrastructure.
Station 6—Environment
What actions are taken by the Port of Montreal team to preserve the environment? By crossing an “environmental container” visitors will be able to discover how ships power up electrically dockside and the measures taken to prevent spills.
Station 7—Land transport
Freight transport at the Port is also done by truck and train. Thorough coordination of all these means of transport is not so easy, but it is necessary to efficiently route the cargo.
Station 8—Goods
The journey is over when the goods are delivered. This is the opportunity to discover the importance of shipping and port activity in daily life!
The course of the journey is marked out with video clips showcasing key trades in port and marine activities.
For more information:
https://www.port-montreal.com/en/all-aboard.html
—The Port of Montreal
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.