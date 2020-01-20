Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort (AMCR) introduces sports betting to Northern New York — just miles away from the Quebec border. Sticks Sports Book & Grill officially opened, offering legal sports wagers, the biggest TV screen in the North Country, delicious food, a full bar featuring on-premise crafted Maple Brewing beer, and a VIP area for parties.
With their partner, The Stars Group, AMCR set forth to create an exciting new venue so guests can watch sports and place wagers on a grand scale.
Media and dignitaries were present at the Grand Opening event on January 17 from 2 to 4 pm, enjoying a sampling of the menu and an up-close look at the sports book’s various, exciting features. Following the ceremony, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed was onsite from 4 to 6 pm and took pictures and signed autographs with guests and attendees.
“We are very proud to introduce sports wagering and elevate watching your favourite team or the big sporting event to a whole different level. This further solidifies our property as the exciting entertainment destination in the North Country,” states Todd Papineau, AMCR General Manager.
The 5,000-square-foot space features a 9-foot by 13-foot high-definition video wall with lounge seating, an additional eighteen 55-inch televisions to showcase all the sports we offer, four betting kiosks, and a manned ticket-writing window. Additionally, the Grill features specialty sandwiches, burgers, and appetizers, as well as a full-service bar and a lounge area for private parties.
