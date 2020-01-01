Winter is already feeling long – the cold came much too early this year! If you’re looing to book a sun-filled vacation to escape the bitterness of the season, then consider flying Air Transat. The airline carrier has added a number of new cities to its already expansive roster of destinations, and it is now providing service to even more cities and countries too.
This winter, Air Transat became the only airline to offer a direct flight from Montreal to New Orleans, Louisiana. And in the West, they decided to refocus a significant portion of its operations on Vancouver, becoming the only carrier to serve Fort Lauderdale, Florida with two direct flights a week.
If you’re considering trips even further south, the airline now offers new flights to San José and Liberia, Costa Rica, with a direct flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic as well, two countries that see tons of Canadian tourists per year.
“Bringing our Airbus A321neoLRs into our fleet in winter 2019–2020 will give us greater flexibility, which will help us reinforce our leadership in Quebec, strengthen our presence in Ontario and return in force in the Canadian West,” said Transat’s Chief Operating Officer, Annick Guérard, in a press release. In all, the company will have 42 South and Europe destinations out of Montreal, and 13 out of Quebec City.
Europe is always a popular destination for Montreal travellers, and if you’re planning a trip there in the New Year, you’re in luck: Air Transat is flying year-round to Madrid and Malaga, Spain, out of Montreal (with two direct flights a week, respectively) as well as out of Toronto and Vancouver through connecting flights. There are also daily direct flights from Montreal to Paris, France.
No matter where you are travelling, choose Air Transat. It is Canada’s number-one leisure airline, flying to some 60 international destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe, making it one of the most longstanding and reliable airlines out there. With domestic and connecting flights within Canada, almost 5 million passengers trust them every year to get them to where they need or want to go. It is also based in Montreal.
To book your next vacation or flight with Air Transat, visit their website airtransat.com.
