ACTion: Dramatic Arts program for 50+

This September the Continuing Education program at John Abbott College will debut ACTion, a new and innovative program in the Dramatic Arts for the 50+ age
group. Christine Davet, Creator and Creative Director of the program, says the goal of ACTion is to encourage older adults to discover their creativity through practice in a relaxed but dynamic atmosphere where their life skills and experience will inform their practice. “We encourage older adults in the 50+ age range to discover their creative voices in bringing to light important issues in our communities through dramatic study and production,” reads the statement.
Whether people are still working or retired, are complete beginners or have already developed some techniques in the Dramatic Arts, they will learn new skills enabling them to create dramas in novel and exciting ways. Initially, participants in the program can choose to focus on Playwriting (course title: Playwriting 1 or Acting (course title: Acting 1), or both. “We will hope to add new courses in Directing, Scene Analysis and Shakespeare as the program develops.”
For more information on the program contact Christine Davet, Creative Director, ACTion:
christine.davet@johnabbott.qc.ca or register directly at Continuing Education John Abbott College.
— ACTion
— Continuing Education John Abbott College
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.