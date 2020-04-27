SUBMITTED TO THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL CALL-OUT FOR COVID-19 CREATIVES APRIL 14, 2020
During the quarantine here in Montreal I started filming our daily events at home to keep busy professionally. After reviewing some of the footage I realized it would make an interesting personal and historical video log if I managed to find the right tone and mood. My intent was to create something beautiful, artistic, that would also give hope or bring a smile to others amidst these terribly sad times. I composed and produced the music to accompany the video and also wrote the short intro script which sets the tone and puts everything in context. Being creative myself I know that all artists have the pressing need to create right now... we want to express, contribute, react and with this in mind I asked a well-known actor friend from Montreal named Larry Day if he would kindly narrate it—he was a radio announcer and DJ back in the day so he's got THAT voice—and he agreed with enthusiasm. The video touches upon many topics such as human relationships, technology, spirituality, mental health, wellness, personal hygiene and ultimately reminds us that the most important things are at home: family, health and love. Technical: Filmed with Panasonic Lumix GH5s and a single lens, the Voigtlander Nokton II 25mm f0.95. I challenged myself to only use this one lens, natural ambient light and a light reflector when needed.
