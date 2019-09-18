Wood has long been the material of choice for floors because of its beautiful organic look. Today’s flooring trends continue to embrace the natural elements of wood — the unique colours and grains — and are being used not only in conventional areas of the home (kitchen, dining and living rooms) but also in bedrooms, entryways and bathrooms.
The first choice homeowners need to make when installing wood floors is the species of wood they want to use. “The most popular woods right now are maple, because a lot of people want a cleaner, softer look and a more uniform design, and hickory because it’s a harder wood so it is better suited to our busier lifestyles — plus it has a bit more grain and offers a slightly rustic look,” said Joanne Dubois, Residential Sales Manager at Bois Franc Lavallée.
The tried-and-true woods for residential floors — walnut and natural white oak — are still a go-to material for designers and homeowners alike. And a new player to the flooring game, herringbone is making its way up the ranks. Dubois predicts this will be a real trend in the coming months.
Various types of woods will create a particular style (darker, more dramatic woods are commonplace in contemporary settings, while lighter beiges and browns are often used in traditional homes), and colour can transform almost any type of wood. Stains and even paint can be applied to infuse a space with a certain tone and add or emphasize texture. “We’re still seeing a lot of grey, and whitewashes are coming back,” Dubois said.
The size of the wood planks will also have a big visual impact on the floor design, experts say.
“People want the wide plank because they see it in all the magazines and home décor shows, but they’re not always the best choice,” Dubois explained. “Here in Quebec, we have big climate changes with the seasons, and the humidity levels are not necessarily good for these wider planks. We still push the traditional narrow board, which we find fits with the transitional style people are going for. Homes in Montreal and the West Island are very traditional, so by keeping the narrow board but then mixing it with a modern kitchen or accessories, it works very well.”
Nothing beats the warm, natural beauty of real wood floors, and today’s options can complement any style. From the colour to the design, wood flooring will always have a place in interior décor
