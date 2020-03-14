Tips for Poison Prevention Week March 15-21

Poison Prevention Week (March 15-21, 2020) is a quintessential time to learn about the various potential hazards that can be found in your home – many of which are impossible to detect but can cause serious harm and even be deadly. Here are a few common household dangers along with simple tips and inexpensive tools from First Alert, to help guard against accidental poisoning:
Carbon Monoxide (CO)
This colorless, odorless gas is responsible for tens of thousands of emergency room visits every year, yet more than a third of Canadian homes do not have a CO alarm. A carbon monoxide alarm is the only way to be prepared for a CO emergency. The National Fire Protection Association recommends installing an alarm on every level of the home, including the basement, and one near every sleeping area.
Radon
Just like CO, you can’t see, smell or taste radon and it’s commonly found in homes – in some cases at levels harmful enough to cause serious illness and even death. In fact, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers so this threat must be taken seriously. First Alert offers a simple do-it-yourself radon test kit for just $14.99 to help ensure your home is safe.
Medications
Forty-eight percent of homes contain medications that can be misused, according to Drug Free Kids Canada. These medications often aren’t stored properly to prevent them from being ingested by curious children and experimenting teens. Store all medications out of reach of children and preferably in a locked cabinet. One ideal solution is a digital security box that can keep drugs locked up and pass-code protected.
