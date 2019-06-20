The Moving Maven’s tip of the week: Two weeks until moving day so let’s recap

Only two weeks until Moving Day. It’s now time to look back over the last seven weeks of moving tips and make sure everything on your checklist is almost done. If you have followed my tips, you should be prepared for the most stress-free move you have ever had. If not, here’s a recap, to keep you on track and fix whatever you can before moving day.
Week 1: Gather organize and plan
- Go back to your moving folder and review all your notes, confirmations and to do lists.
- Remember to prepare as much as you can in advance to keep your moving costs low.
- Confirm with movers for the size of the moving truck and the number of movers.
- Confirm with your local Municipal Public Works for garbage day and other disposables or contact your local Eco-centre.
- Confirm the reservations for parking and the elevators if applicable (Week #5 tip).
- Confirm your arrangements for your children and pets for the day of the move (Week #5 tip).
Week 2: Who and how to notify that you are moving and how to prepare
Go back over your list of personal contacts families and friends, utilities, insurance and service providers (cable internet etc.) to make sure you have contacted all the appropriate people about your moving day.
Week 3: How to pack and label your boxes
This is still your most important task to ensure a smooth and speedy move. Make sure that it is a system that your movers can easily identify and understand, so stick to the basics. Go back and look over your boxes to make sure that everything is sealed properly and easily identifiable. Leave behind a few extras for last minute packing:
- A few boxes
- Tape
- Unprinted newsprint
- Labels
- Black marker
Week 4: Making a floor plan and measuring your furniture
Review your floor plan and measure again to make sure that everything you are bringing will fit and that you have an idea of where everything will be placed. Don’t move with extra pieces you don’t have room for.
- Moving Maven Tip: If you are ordering new furniture and you live in an elevator building, make sure you measure that the piece will fit in the elevator. If not, most delivery companies will charge extra if they have to carry it up a staircase.
Week 5: Tools and supplies to have on hand the day of the move
- Clear all hallways and entryways for easy access
- Don’t block your furniture with boxes
- Disassemble whatever you can in advance
- Keep Ziploc bags for the hardware for each piece of furniture. Don’t forget to label each bag.
Week 6: Avoiding moving day mayhem
Make sure you haven’t booked any deliveries or installations for the day of your move. Pack an overnight bag or survival kit for the day of your move. Your kit should include:
- A fresh set of sheets and your pillows
- Pyjamas
- Toiletries
- Medications
- A change of clothes
- Light bulbs
- Toilet paper
- Extra set of keys to your new home
- Take-out menus from your new area
- Paper plates, cups, utensils
- Charger/Plug for your cell phone and computer
- Broom, mop and some cleaning supplies
This kit should stay with you all day – keep the kit in your car or somewhere you will be able to find it easily at the end of your moving day. Do not give this bag to be moved by your movers!
Week 7: My new home will not be ready for the day I have to move. What should I do?
Firstly, don’t panic! Take a look back at my Week 7 tip to see what different scenarios you may encounter and try to handle your particular situation with a level head and problem solving in mind. Remember, you can’t control what is not in your hands!
- Next week’s Moving Maven Tip: It’s Moving Day! Get up get ready and go!
One of the most stressful life events is moving and Shari Feigenbaum, Managing Partner of Murry Transport — a family-owned moving company proudly serving Greater Montreal and surrounding areas since 1998 — offers weekly tips to help get you through it. For more information call 514-995-8737 or email info@murrytransport.com
