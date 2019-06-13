The Moving Maven’s tip of the week: New home not ready on the day of the move?

Your mover is booked, your boxes are packed and you have worked hard towards your goal for a stress-free move. Well, sometimes things don’t go exactly as planned. There are many working pieces at play when you are moving so, let’s prepare for the worst-case scenario.
My mover is late
Let’s be clear – this is not an emergency! Don’t panic. Call the company to see if there is a delay. If you are not the first move of the day, expect that your mover will arrive as soon as they can. During moving season most companies will take more than 1 move a day so, just be patient and politely ask if the mover can call you an hour before arriving so you don’t have to sit home and wait.
I was doing some renovations and my contractor just informed me that my home will not be ready on time
I understand that you need to vacate your current location by a certain date but, contractors are often delayed. I always advise my clients to give an extra 2 weeks after their expected deadline to allow the work required to be completed properly and professionally. It is not safe for your movers to enter a construction zone especially while carrying heavy pieces of furniture so you may have to explore other options which may include:
- Call your current landlord / new owner and see if there is any way to hold off on moving out until the work has been completed.
- Call your mover and see if you can postpone the move to a later date.
- Speak to the contractor and find out if there is anywhere to safely store your furniture in your new location (i.e. Basement, garage or any finished rooms)
- Find out about other storage options available with your mover.
Moving Maven renovation tip: If you are painting your new home, ask the painter to leave behind extra paint for touch-ups. If your floors have just been refinished make sure your movers are coming equipped with floor runners to protect your flooring.
The other tenants/owners have not finished moving out yet
Moving season is often a domino effect. You can’t move in until the other people have moved out. I see this happen every year. An experienced moving company will be used to this scenario, you may have 2 companies loading and unloading the truck at exactly the same time. It may take a little longer to complete your move but, the mover is not at fault here. Work with them to make the best of the situation, losing your temper will not solve anything!
My mover didn’t show up – what do I do?
Well this is always the most difficult question, and honestly there is no good answer. If you have followed my advice and you have done your homework and hired a reputable company, you should never have to worry about this happening to you. Make sure you reconfirm your mover and get an emergency number, or you may find yourself making some very desperate last-minute calls.
Don’t stress about things you don’t have control over. Stay calm, keep a level head and try to think on your feet and find a solution that works for everyone.
