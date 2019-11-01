Safety tips for end of Daylight Saving Time Nov. 3

The start and end of Daylight Saving Time have become synonymous with reminding people to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms. While bi-annual battery replacement continues to be critical and encouraged, First Alert urges consumers to change their clocks and change their alarms this year in order to reap the safety benefits and convenience of 10-year alarms.
As we fall back on November 3, the experts at First Alert are encouraging Canadians to improve home safety with these simple tips:
- Equip your home with the recommended number of smoke and CO alarms. The National Fire Protection Association suggests installing alarms on every level, including the basement, and in or near every sleeping area. Smoke alarms should be installed inside each bedroom.
- Install the latest in safety technology with the First Alert 10-year CO & Smoke Alarm, which provides two types of protection in one alarm. Plus, with the 10-year sealed battery, the alarm eliminates the need for battery replacement for the life of the alarm.
- Even with 10-year alarms, test the units at least every month to ensure they are in proper working condition.
- Most CO alarms should be replaced every five to seven years (unless equipped with a 10-year sealed battery), and smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. If you don’t know how old an alarm is, the safest bet is to replace it immediately.
- Make certain each person can hear the smoke and CO alarms sound from his or her sleeping room and that the sound is loud enough to awaken everyone.
Practice a fire escape plan. According to a recent study conducted by First Alert, only 56 per cent of Canadians report having a home escape plan in place. However, one in five said they have never practiced it. After planning an emergency escape route, practice it at least twice a year.
—First Alert
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.